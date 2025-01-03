Varen 价格 (VRN)
今天 Varen (VRN) 的实时价格为 2.14 USD。目前其市值为 $ 104.08K USD。VRN 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Varen 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 101.41 USD
- Varen 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 48.62K USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 VRN兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 VRN 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Varen 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Varen 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.8495765760。
在过去60天内，Varen 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.9766204580。
在过去90天内，Varen 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.8495765760
|-39.69%
|60天
|$ +0.9766204580
|+45.64%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Varen 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
+8.92%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Our vision for Varen is to be an Ethereum based multi-chain DeFi hub, with a focus on bringing multi-chain services to retail DeFi users, powered by our DEX at varen.exchange. Varen, or Varenne originally, was considered the dark horse in trotter racing. Always coming up from behind, before eventually going on to become a legendary racing horse. This is our thesis at Varen: build quietly, focus on a long term sustainable ecosystem, and dedicate to building high quality code, an immersive user experience, and provide accessible information to push the defi user experience and user value forward. Varen is a rebrand of an old memecoin called YFL which has been taken over (via formal DAO processed) by a community team, rebranded and token migrated. We're currently transitioning out of supporting a DEX that lost the network effect wars and did not successfully carve out a niche. We're about to drop our first product in partnership with Ren, which will be a DEX-style swap UX for cross-chain for any ERC-20 renASSET supported chains (Dogecoin, BTC, LUNA, FIL, ZEC etc etc). It will allow you to convert any ERC-20 to any native asset Ren supports. So you visit a UI which looks like Uniswap, you can select any token in your wallet ie. $AAVE and you can swap $AAVE to real BTC on the BTC chain or real ZEC on the ZEC chain. The platform takes your $AAVE, converts it into $renBTC and burns $renBTC across the bridge into BTC all in a single transaction behind the scenes, where a retail user is simply connecting their Ethereum wallet, inputting their BTC address and swapping from ERC20 to real BTC. We even support BTC on BTC chain -> Dogecoin on Dogecoin chain in a single transaction using Ethereum as the bridge (BTC -> renBTC -> renDOGECOIN -> Dogecoin).
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 VRN 兑换 AUD
A$3.4454
|1 VRN 兑换 GBP
￡1.712
|1 VRN 兑换 EUR
€2.0758
|1 VRN 兑换 USD
$2.14
|1 VRN 兑换 MYR
RM9.5658
|1 VRN 兑换 TRY
₺75.6062
|1 VRN 兑换 JPY
¥336.836
|1 VRN 兑换 RUB
₽237.5614
|1 VRN 兑换 INR
₹183.5478
|1 VRN 兑换 IDR
Rp34,516.1242
|1 VRN 兑换 PHP
₱124.12
|1 VRN 兑换 EGP
￡E.108.6478
|1 VRN 兑换 BRL
R$13.1824
|1 VRN 兑换 CAD
C$3.0816
|1 VRN 兑换 BDT
৳255.73
|1 VRN 兑换 NGN
₦3,307.5626
|1 VRN 兑换 UAH
₴90.1154
|1 VRN 兑换 VES
Bs109.14
|1 VRN 兑换 PKR
Rs596.418
|1 VRN 兑换 KZT
₸1,123.3502
|1 VRN 兑换 THB
฿73.5946
|1 VRN 兑换 TWD
NT$70.4274
|1 VRN 兑换 CHF
Fr1.9474
|1 VRN 兑换 HKD
HK$16.6278
|1 VRN 兑换 MAD
.د.م21.6354