VAPE 价格 (VAPE)
今天 VAPE (VAPE) 的实时价格为 0.201008 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。VAPE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
VAPE 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 496.36 USD
- VAPE 当天价格变化为 -1.23%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 VAPE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 VAPE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，VAPE 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0025098187898831。
在过去30天内，VAPE 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0560712620。
在过去60天内，VAPE 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0850524748。
在过去90天内，VAPE 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.01712969053481022。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0025098187898831
|-1.23%
|30天
|$ -0.0560712620
|-27.89%
|60天
|$ -0.0850524748
|-42.31%
|90天
|$ -0.01712969053481022
|-7.85%
VAPE 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.41%
-1.23%
+1.13%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
VAPE is the governance and utility token for VaporDEX, our decentralized exchange on the Avalanche network. As VaporDEX grows and evolves, VAPE will be an increasingly integral part of our DEX and ecosystem. Holding VAPE gives you access to participate in governance measures related to VaporDEX and VAPE itself — as well as giving you access to incremental value experiences that require VAPE to participate or benefit from. As VaporDEX and our ecosystem grows, VAPE will play a critical role in enabling our community to benefit from the value experiences that are available through our products, solutions, and services. With the VAPE token, we’re designing a token economy that is ideally suited to continually adapt and evolve with our macro ecosystem. VAPE’s role grows in the direction that the ecosystem grows. When you earn VAPE through one of its primary markets, it’s evidence and a celebration of you contributing value to your peer community through one or more ways. VAPE is not an incentive, it’s a reward. VAPE is not for everyone, its for anyone who adds value through our carefully designed products and value experiences.
