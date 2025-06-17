VanEck Treasury Fund 价格 (VBILL)
今天 VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL) 的实时价格为 1.0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 55.54M USD。VBILL 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
VanEck Treasury Fund 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- VanEck Treasury Fund 当天价格变化为 0.00%
- 其循环供应量为 55.54M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 VBILL兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 VBILL 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，VanEck Treasury Fund 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0.0。
在过去30天内，VanEck Treasury Fund 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，VanEck Treasury Fund 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，VanEck Treasury Fund 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
VanEck Treasury Fund 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
This Fund seeks to offer a stable value of $1 per token and pays daily accrued dividends directly to investors' wallets as new tokens each day. The Fund primarily invests its total assets in cash, U.S. Treasury bills, and repurchase agreements, allowing investors to earn yield while holding the token on the blockchain. The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing only in cash, U.S. Treasury obligations, which include securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury where the payment of principal and interest is backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government (“U.S. Treasury Obligations”), and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. Treasury Obligations and cash. The Fund will invest in securities with maturities of (or deemed maturities of) 397 days or less and will maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of 60 days or less and a dollar-weighted average portfolio life of 120 days or less. The Fund may also invest in one or more other pooled investment vehicles managed by third-party investment managers or the Investment Manager or an affiliate thereof that invest in the same types of securities in which the Fund may invest directly (“Underlying Funds”). Underlying Funds may include investment companies registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “Investment Company Act”). The Fund may also invest in or otherwise hold one or more stablecoins and similar yield-bearing digital asset instruments, including in connection with investors that subscribe for Shares (as defined below) in-kind with stablecoins and such instruments instead of U.S. dollars, including subscriptions executed through Atomic Swaps (as defined below), and in connection with processing redemption transactions. For the purposes of satisfying the Fund’s investment strategy of investing only in cash, U.S. Treasury Obligations and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. Treasury Obligations and cash, investments in Underlying Funds, stablecoins and similar yieldbearing digital asset instruments will be considered as if they are invested in cash and such securities. For the purposes of this Memorandum, the Fund’s investments are collectively referred to as “Investments”. While the Fund intends to invest in the manner described above, the Fund will also remain opportunistic and may pursue other investment opportunities. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective; you could lose money by investing in the Fund. Although the Fund seeks to preserve the value of your investment at $1.00 per Share, it cannot guarantee it will do so. An investment in the Fund is not a bank account or a deposit of a bank and is not insured or guaranteed by the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. You should not expect that the Investment Manager or its affiliates will provide financial support to the Fund at any time, including during periods of market stress.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
了解 VanEck Treasury Fund（VBILL）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 VBILL 代币的完整经济学！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 VBILL 兑换 VND
₫26,315
|1 VBILL 兑换 AUD
A$1.52
|1 VBILL 兑换 GBP
￡0.73
|1 VBILL 兑换 EUR
€0.86
|1 VBILL 兑换 USD
$1
|1 VBILL 兑换 MYR
RM4.24
|1 VBILL 兑换 TRY
₺39.39
|1 VBILL 兑换 JPY
¥144.63
|1 VBILL 兑换 RUB
₽78.4
|1 VBILL 兑换 INR
₹86.25
|1 VBILL 兑换 IDR
Rp16,393.44
|1 VBILL 兑换 KRW
₩1,364.25
|1 VBILL 兑换 PHP
₱56.75
|1 VBILL 兑换 EGP
￡E.50.12
|1 VBILL 兑换 BRL
R$5.49
|1 VBILL 兑换 CAD
C$1.35
|1 VBILL 兑换 BDT
৳122.24
|1 VBILL 兑换 NGN
₦1,545.59
|1 VBILL 兑换 UAH
₴41.55
|1 VBILL 兑换 VES
Bs102
|1 VBILL 兑换 PKR
Rs283.04
|1 VBILL 兑换 KZT
₸512.55
|1 VBILL 兑换 THB
฿32.52
|1 VBILL 兑换 TWD
NT$29.48
|1 VBILL 兑换 AED
د.إ3.67
|1 VBILL 兑换 CHF
Fr0.81
|1 VBILL 兑换 HKD
HK$7.84
|1 VBILL 兑换 MAD
.د.م9.11
|1 VBILL 兑换 MXN
$18.93