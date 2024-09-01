Valinity（VY）信息

Valinity is a decentralized ecosystem designed to acquire the world's strongest tokenized assets Bitcoin Ethereum & Gold to back and enhance the growth of its token VY. By holding Valinity you tap into the growth of Bitcoin and Ethereum, combined with the stability and security of Gold.

Every transaction within the Valinity ecosystem—whether from interest from loans, transaction fees, or token sales—is automatically reinvested into acquiring more assets. This continuous cycle of reinvestment strengthens VY, allowing it to consistently outperform the market and outpace Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Gold price performance.

By using VY as collateral, you can receive loans in either Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Gold. As Valinity grows, you can continuously refinance your loans, securing liquidity while holding onto your VY . During market volatility, you have the flexibility to repay loans with depreciated assets and take out new loans in higher appreciated assets. For example you can use VY to take out a loan in Gold. When Bitcoin Soars you easily switch—repaying the Gold loan and unlocking Bitcoin at its peak, securing liquidity. Later, when Bitcoin drops in value, you repay the loan at a lower price, freeing up VY to take out a new loan in Gold, generating even more liquidity.

Valinity gives you the power to turn market swings into liquidity opportunities, all while keeping your VY—which continues to appreciate.