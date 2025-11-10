Valentine（VALENTINE）代币经济学
快速了解 Valentine（VALENTINE）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Valentine（VALENTINE）信息
ntroducing Valentine ($VALENTINE) — the ultimate ERC meme token inspired by Elon Musk’s visionary AI world. $VALENTINE is Grok’s new male companion, a charming and witty digital character with heart and humor. Together, Grok and Valentine represent the next era of AI-powered connection and meme culture on the blockchain. Just like true love, $VALENTINE comes with 0 tax, liquidity burned, and a fully renounced contract — making it as fair and decentralized as it gets. No tricks, no traps, just vibes and viral potential. Whether you're a fan of Elon, Grok, or just looking for the next meme token to sweep crypto off its feet, $VALENTINE is your perfect match. Hold it, share it, and let the blockchain romance begin
Valentine（VALENTINE）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Valentine（VALENTINE）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 VALENTINE 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
VALENTINE 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 VALENTINE 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 VALENTINE 代币的实时价格吧！
VALENTINE 价格预测
想知道 VALENTINE 的未来走势吗？我们的 VALENTINE 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
