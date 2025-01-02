Utility Web3Shot 价格 (UW3S)
今天 Utility Web3Shot (UW3S) 的实时价格为 0.215219 USD。目前其市值为 $ 5.32M USD。UW3S 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Utility Web3Shot 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 6.69K USD
- Utility Web3Shot 当天价格变化为 -1.95%
- 其循环供应量为 24.70M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 UW3S兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 UW3S 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Utility Web3Shot 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0042913481582392。
在过去30天内，Utility Web3Shot 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0202284553。
在过去60天内，Utility Web3Shot 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0648889589。
在过去90天内，Utility Web3Shot 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.05805832269613254。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0042913481582392
|-1.95%
|30天
|$ -0.0202284553
|-9.39%
|60天
|$ +0.0648889589
|+30.15%
|90天
|$ +0.05805832269613254
|+36.94%
Utility Web3Shot 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-4.81%
-1.95%
-10.80%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
"Web3Shot is building a learning platform for massive web3 adoption, providing interesting Learn-to-Earn products and onboarding infrastructures for users and businesses to enter the new world of web3. With our easy-to-use Learn-to-Earn product and other gamified learning experiences, Web3Shot is aiming at onboard billions of users to web3 world. It’s open to all, because in building a new iteration of the Web, we bring together the best projects in the space to create quizzes. At the same time, we are also building a powerful community, with our members at the center, for collective learning. UW3S is designed to be the only utility token in the ecosystem, with a total supply of 10 billion. The rationale for this utility token is tied to the monetization capabilities of the Web3Shot platform Token Utility UW3S is allocated based on users' in-app tasks. Specifically: Quizzes, allowing users to learn and understand the web3 concepts in different scenarios and earn in-app GEMs. Competitions, rewarding users with attractive prize pool, based on intense leveling mode and daily quizzes results. Referral, encouraging users to spread the word and invite acquaintances. Token Spending Mechanism For the sustainability of the gamification experience, a token spending mechanism has been designed into the system. In-App Spending Use UW3S to acquire activities rights, virtual assets and properties, enhanced experience payments, and premium features. The first use case of UW3S would be the payment for Web3Shot Passport."
