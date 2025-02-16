Utility NexusMind 价格 (UNMD)

USD

Utility NexusMind (UNMD) 实时价格图表

$6.55
$6.55$6.55
-2.20%(1D)

今天 Utility NexusMind (UNMD) 的价格

今天 Utility NexusMind (UNMD) 的实时价格为 6.55 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。UNMD 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Utility NexusMind 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 28.39K USD
- Utility NexusMind 当天价格变化为 -2.27%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD

在获取 MEXC 上从 UNMD兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。

Utility NexusMind (UNMD) 价格表现 USD

今天内，Utility NexusMind 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.152347621378387
在过去30天内，Utility NexusMind 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -5.9672320900
在过去60天内，Utility NexusMind 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -4.0338771050
在过去90天内，Utility NexusMind 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -8.017960826487997

时间段涨跌幅 (USD)涨跌幅 (%)
今日$ -0.152347621378387-2.27%
30天$ -5.9672320900-91.10%
60天$ -4.0338771050-61.58%
90天$ -8.017960826487997-55.03%

Utility NexusMind (UNMD) 价格分析

Utility NexusMind 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：

$ 6.54
$ 6.54$ 6.54

$ 7.21
$ 7.21$ 7.21

$ 115.46
$ 115.46$ 115.46

+0.01%

-2.27%

-5.00%

Utility NexusMind (UNMD) 市场信息

深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 28.39K
$ 28.39K$ 28.39K

0.00
0.00 0.00

什么是Utility NexusMind (UNMD)

"NexusMind is a revolutionary decentralized social software that has been dubbed the ""Twitter Killer"". UNMD is the utility token with fixed supply of 1 billion tokens and could been earned when users contribute on site.The app is built on the cutting-edge decentralized network Nostr, which provides users with greater control over their social media experience. With NexusMind, users can enjoy a more secure and private social networking experience that is not controlled by a central authority. Unlike traditional social media platforms, NexusMind allows users to connect with others in a completely decentralized and transparent manner, ensuring that users remain in control of their data at all times. Additionally, NexusMind offers a wide range of innovative features and tools that enable users to customize their experience to their liking, including customizable profiles, real-time messaging, and advanced privacy settings. With its user-centric design and state-of-the-art technology, NexusMind is poised to revolutionize the world of social media and usher in a new era of decentralized networking."

Utility NexusMind (UNMD) 资源

白皮书
官网

大家还在问：关于 Utility NexusMind (UNMD) 的其他问题

免责声明

