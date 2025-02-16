Utility NexusMind 价格 (UNMD)
今天 Utility NexusMind (UNMD) 的实时价格为 6.55 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。UNMD 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Utility NexusMind 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 28.39K USD
- Utility NexusMind 当天价格变化为 -2.27%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 UNMD兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 UNMD 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Utility NexusMind 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.152347621378387。
在过去30天内，Utility NexusMind 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -5.9672320900。
在过去60天内，Utility NexusMind 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -4.0338771050。
在过去90天内，Utility NexusMind 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -8.017960826487997。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.152347621378387
|-2.27%
|30天
|$ -5.9672320900
|-91.10%
|60天
|$ -4.0338771050
|-61.58%
|90天
|$ -8.017960826487997
|-55.03%
Utility NexusMind 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.01%
-2.27%
-5.00%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
"NexusMind is a revolutionary decentralized social software that has been dubbed the ""Twitter Killer"". UNMD is the utility token with fixed supply of 1 billion tokens and could been earned when users contribute on site.The app is built on the cutting-edge decentralized network Nostr, which provides users with greater control over their social media experience. With NexusMind, users can enjoy a more secure and private social networking experience that is not controlled by a central authority. Unlike traditional social media platforms, NexusMind allows users to connect with others in a completely decentralized and transparent manner, ensuring that users remain in control of their data at all times. Additionally, NexusMind offers a wide range of innovative features and tools that enable users to customize their experience to their liking, including customizable profiles, real-time messaging, and advanced privacy settings. With its user-centric design and state-of-the-art technology, NexusMind is poised to revolutionize the world of social media and usher in a new era of decentralized networking."
