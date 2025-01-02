Utility Cjournal 价格 (UCJL)
今天 Utility Cjournal (UCJL) 的实时价格为 6.65 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.81M USD。UCJL 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Utility Cjournal 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 185.25K USD
- Utility Cjournal 当天价格变化为 -70.75%
- 其循环供应量为 272.25K USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 UCJL兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 UCJL 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Utility Cjournal 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -16.0821033373243。
在过去30天内，Utility Cjournal 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -2.0193070800。
在过去60天内，Utility Cjournal 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.5569727450。
在过去90天内，Utility Cjournal 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.988847622839187。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -16.0821033373243
|-70.75%
|30天
|$ -2.0193070800
|-30.36%
|60天
|$ -0.5569727450
|-8.37%
|90天
|$ +0.988847622839187
|+17.47%
Utility Cjournal 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.74%
-70.75%
-1.72%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? CJournal, as a Read to Earn project, aims to create transparent and credible on-chainnewsand reviews for the crypto industry. In return for reading and reviewing articles users earnrewards. CJournal provides first-hand blockchain news to help you understand thelatestcryptocurrency trends. $UCJL is Cjournal's reward token, totaling $1billion. Users earn $UCJL when readingandcommenting on article. $UCJL can be converted into $CJL at a fixed rate. The $UCJL can be sold, used to enter future community events, or paid to viewpaywalledarticles. What makes your project unique? Blockchain technology's smart contracts enable journalism to return to a value-drivenapproach to journalism. Decentralized blockchain technology can be used to managemanyaspects of the media that previously could only be handled by organisations. Every user onthe blockchain can access all platform information. As a result the distribution of advertising, copyright protection and payment of authors is more open, accurate and direct. Inthis newmodel, the value of the journalism becomes the most important factor for mediaorganizations or individuals to consider in order to make profits. At the same time, CJournal will aggregate news and articles from more than 300 well-knownwebsites, new sources will be added regularly. All articles published are manually screenedby editors and sorted by CJournal's algorithm to help you prioritize topics, events andtrendsof interest. What can your token be used for? $UCJL is Cjournal's reward token, totaling $1billion. Users earn $UCJL when readingandcommenting on article. $UCJL can be converted into $CJL at a fixed rate. The $UCJL can be sold, used to enter future community events, or paid to viewpaywalledarticles.
