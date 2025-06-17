Upup Space 价格 (UPP)
今天 Upup Space (UPP) 的实时价格为 0.703437 USD。目前其市值为 $ 2.85M USD。UPP 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Upup Space 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Upup Space 当天价格变化为 -1.48%
- 其循环供应量为 4.05M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 UPP兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 UPP 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Upup Space 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0105841077582284。
在过去30天内，Upup Space 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Upup Space 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Upup Space 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0105841077582284
|-1.48%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Upup Space 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.71%
-1.48%
-6.68%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
UPUP stands as the world's first blockchain-based open protocol aggregation platform, revolutionizing the gaming industry by leveraging decentralized technology. Unlike traditional gaming platforms that restrict token usage or developer access, UPUP empowers users to create game protocol fund pools with any token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), such as its native UPP token (contract: 0x2cf50922ff77a24605e05c2a979f4f8d01d62413). This universal token compatibility allows players to participate in games using any BEP20 token, fostering inclusivity and lowering entry barriers for global users. By removing token-specific limitations, UPUP creates a dynamic, diverse ecosystem where players and creators can engage freely, driving innovation and adoption. The platform’s open-access model is a game-changer for developers. UPUP welcomes all program developers, regardless of experience or resources, to build and deploy game protocols. This democratized approach contrasts with closed ecosystems, enabling a broad range of creators—from independent developers to established studios—to contribute to the platform. Developers benefit from a permanent commission revenue model, earning ongoing profits from their games without expiration. This sustainable income stream, combined with UPUP’s high traffic, ensures creators gain both financial rewards and exposure, positioning the platform as a hub for entrepreneurial innovation. For developers, UPUP is more than a gaming platform; it’s a dual-benefit entrepreneurial ecosystem. By integrating their protocols, developers tap into UPUP’s growing user base, amplifying their projects’ visibility and user engagement. The platform’s traffic-driven model transforms clicks and interactions into tangible profits, offering a unique opportunity to scale projects while earning commissions. This dual advantage—financial gain and audience growth—makes UPUP an ideal launchpad for Web3 entrepreneurs seeking to innovate in blockchain gaming.
了解 Upup Space（UPP）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 UPP 代币的完整经济学！
|1 UPP 兑换 VND
₫18,510.944655
|1 UPP 兑换 AUD
A$1.06922424
|1 UPP 兑换 GBP
￡0.51350901
|1 UPP 兑换 EUR
€0.60495582
|1 UPP 兑换 USD
$0.703437
|1 UPP 兑换 MYR
RM2.98257288
|1 UPP 兑换 TRY
₺27.70134906
|1 UPP 兑换 JPY
¥101.6466465
|1 UPP 兑换 RUB
₽55.1494608
|1 UPP 兑换 INR
₹60.67144125
|1 UPP 兑换 IDR
Rp11,531.75225328
|1 UPP 兑换 KRW
₩959.66392725
|1 UPP 兑换 PHP
₱39.94818723
|1 UPP 兑换 EGP
￡E.35.27033118
|1 UPP 兑换 BRL
R$3.86186913
|1 UPP 兑换 CAD
C$0.94963995
|1 UPP 兑换 BDT
৳85.98813888
|1 UPP 兑换 NGN
₦1,087.22519283
|1 UPP 兑换 UAH
₴29.21373861
|1 UPP 兑换 VES
Bs71.750574
|1 UPP 兑换 PKR
Rs199.2133584
|1 UPP 兑换 KZT
₸360.54663435
|1 UPP 兑换 THB
฿22.8617025
|1 UPP 兑换 TWD
NT$20.75842587
|1 UPP 兑换 AED
د.إ2.58161379
|1 UPP 兑换 CHF
Fr0.56978397
|1 UPP 兑换 HKD
HK$5.51494608
|1 UPP 兑换 MAD
.د.م6.4012767
|1 UPP 兑换 MXN
$13.31606241