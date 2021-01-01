upsidedowncat（USDCAT）信息

"Upsidedowncat", an internet meme sensation from January 2021, features video of a cat delightfully hanging upside-down off a sofa. USDCAT token captures the whimsical spirit of the "upsidedowncat". Just like a de-pegged stablecoin, "upsidedowncat" remains upside-down until USDCAT repegs to 1 USD.

Abandoned by the original team, USDCAT is a community-driven meme on Solana. There are no team tokens, 100% of the supply is circulating, no taxes or funny shenanigans like that. USDCAT is meme coin with no inherent value or financial expectations, and it is intended solely for entertainment.