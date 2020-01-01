Uplift（LIFT）信息

"Invest in the future and earn in the present with Uplift.

Uplift DAO is a Binance-based multi-award-winning launchpad for IDOs, which offers its users unprecedented access to early-round investment opportunities.

They source the best-in-class Web3 projects, sharing Deal Flow with the top VC and market maker companies in the sector. Once a project has been selected for potential launch, Uplift works with the industry’s leading auditor companies and due diligence teams to carry out extensive research on the prospective project before it's signed off to be presented to Uplift’s community of investors. They assess the entire project, from the team of founders to the technology behind it, to ensure the project can be trusted and offers a viable use case and ultimately an excellent investment for Uplift’s users. "