$USD The Unstable Dollar The only dollar that embraces chaos. $USD is a community-led meme coin that turns the concept of stability on its head. In a world where fiat is shaky and “stablecoins” are anything but, $USD proudly leans into volatility.
It’s not trying to stay at $1 it’s daring the community to re-peg it through pure meme power and market energy. Already aligned with the BONK ecosystem and featuring Nom (co-founder of Let’s BONK) as a top holder.
The mission is simple: build infrastructure, rally the troops, and push $USD toward becoming the official unstable coin of crypto.
Why $USD? Meme-first, mission-powered, BONK ecosystem synergy, ATH of $2M still very early Narrative-driven: the ultimate re-peg challenge Now with a committed CTO building with the community This isn’t your average stablecoin. This is $USD. Volatile by design.
Unstable States Dollar（USD）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Unstable States Dollar（USD）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 USD 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
USD 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 USD 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 USD 代币的实时价格吧！
