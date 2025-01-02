什么是UNLUCKY (UNLUCKY)

UNLUCKY is a memecoin and NFT project with moon dreams, and a chubbily-cheeky black cat named UNLUCKY. His laser-focused eyes, Mona Lisa smile, and a patch on his head resembling the number 13, he dares you to give your bad lucks and misfortunes the middle finger. "To the moon, my degens! Unleash your unlucky-ness and LFGoooo! May our (anti)superstitions summon the benevolent spirits of the universe to our side! Remember, fortune favors the UNLUCKY'S who dare to play with it!"

