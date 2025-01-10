Uniwhale 价格 (UNW)
今天 Uniwhale (UNW) 的实时价格为 0.00355211 USD。目前其市值为 $ 29.72K USD。UNW 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Uniwhale 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 759.59 USD
- Uniwhale 当天价格变化为 -0.08%
- 其循环供应量为 8.37M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 UNW兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 UNW 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Uniwhale 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Uniwhale 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0013395646。
在过去60天内，Uniwhale 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0005007892。
在过去90天内，Uniwhale 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0001615845300561648。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.08%
|30天
|$ -0.0013395646
|-37.71%
|60天
|$ -0.0005007892
|-14.09%
|90天
|$ -0.0001615845300561648
|-4.35%
Uniwhale 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.09%
-0.08%
-10.15%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Uniwhale is an oracle-based decentralized on-chain perpetual trading exchange where you can trade, with up to 200x leverage, BTC, ETH, and many mainstream crypto assets, directly from your wallet. Compare to our competition, - We offer some of the highest leverage on the market, up to 200x on crypto assets, all directly from your wallet. - We use Pyth, which has much lower latency than other oracles, which makes it far better suited to leverage trading. - Our liquidity pool is anchored to USDT, but you can provide liquidity or post margins in likes of USDC, BUSD, etc. Uniwhale was founded in 2022 by a team of crypto / finance / web experts, who set out to build a platform that provides high leverage perpetual trading, without credit risk, with lower risk of liquidation and zero price impact. On January 3, 2023, we launched Testnet on BNB Smart Chain, followed by the Mainnet launch on March 6, 2023. Currently, we offer 6 trading pairs (ETH/USD, BTC/USD, BNB/USD, MATIC/USD, SOL/USD, APT/USD). Since our launch on Mar 6, 2023, the total trading volume is, as of Mar 20, 2023, more than $30 million, generating almost $30,000 trading fees, based on more than 2,400 trades by 171 unique traders. Data source: https://dune.com/uniwhale/uniwhale-overview Following a successful mainnet launch, we are now executing our product roadmap that integrates automated trading strategies, aggregates other oracle providers, launches a mobile app and expands into likes of Arbitrum, Polygon and Avalanche. UNW is our tradeable and transferrable token. Its holders can stake UNW to participate in the distribution of the value accrued as well as in the token emission. However, UNW is not the governance token. Its holders must convert UNW into esUNW in order to participate in the governance. UNW can be converted into esUNW anytime.
