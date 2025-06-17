Unio Coin 价格 (UNIO)
今天 Unio Coin (UNIO) 的实时价格为 0.00011128 USD。目前其市值为 $ 64.23K USD。UNIO 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Unio Coin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Unio Coin 当天价格变化为 -1.49%
- 其循环供应量为 576.75M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 UNIO兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 UNIO 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Unio Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Unio Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000577758。
在过去60天内，Unio Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000767168。
在过去90天内，Unio Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00026868873630248616。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.49%
|30天
|$ -0.0000577758
|-51.91%
|60天
|$ -0.0000767168
|-68.94%
|90天
|$ -0.00026868873630248616
|-70.71%
Unio Coin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.03%
-1.49%
-39.65%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What Is UNIO? The Unio Coin UNIO is an ERC-20 token. It has a fixed supply of 4B tokens and will be bridged between multiple Ethereum chains. UNIO is a utility token issued and controlled by the Unio Foundation. It can be used to create custom game content and access ecosystem benefits that drive growth for creators, developers, and publishers. The Unio Coin Foundation The Unio Foundation is the steward of UNIO. It is in charge of minting and distributing the supply, overseeing vesting and unlocks, day-to-day administration, bookkeeping and creating ecosystem partnerships that ensure the success of the Unio Coin purpose. The Unioverse The Unioverse is the first franchise that will use Unio Coin. It is an epic sci-fi world created by critically acclaimed writers of science fiction and horror. It is a game-centric franchise that has widespread rights and assets given back to the community as described here. All game developers are welcome to build in the Unioverse and access its community, content and technology. Random Games Random Games created the Unioverse and will use the Unio Coin to power the Unioverse’s ecosystem of cross-game, user created content. Random Games will expand the Unioverse, creating new franchise content and assets, technology, and growing the community.
|1 UNIO 兑换 VND
₫2.9283332
|1 UNIO 兑换 AUD
A$0.0001691456
|1 UNIO 兑换 GBP
￡0.0000812344
|1 UNIO 兑换 EUR
€0.0000957008
|1 UNIO 兑换 USD
$0.00011128
|1 UNIO 兑换 MYR
RM0.0004718272
|1 UNIO 兑换 TRY
₺0.0043822064
|1 UNIO 兑换 JPY
¥0.01607996
|1 UNIO 兑换 RUB
₽0.008724352
|1 UNIO 兑换 INR
₹0.0095979
|1 UNIO 兑换 IDR
Rp1.8242620032
|1 UNIO 兑换 KRW
₩0.15181374
|1 UNIO 兑换 PHP
₱0.0063195912
|1 UNIO 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.0055795792
|1 UNIO 兑换 BRL
R$0.0006109272
|1 UNIO 兑换 CAD
C$0.000150228
|1 UNIO 兑换 BDT
৳0.0136028672
|1 UNIO 兑换 NGN
₦0.1719932552
|1 UNIO 兑换 UAH
₴0.0046214584
|1 UNIO 兑换 VES
Bs0.01135056
|1 UNIO 兑换 PKR
Rs0.031514496
|1 UNIO 兑换 KZT
₸0.057036564
|1 UNIO 兑换 THB
฿0.0036166
|1 UNIO 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0032838728
|1 UNIO 兑换 AED
د.إ0.0004083976
|1 UNIO 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0000901368
|1 UNIO 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0008724352
|1 UNIO 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.001012648
|1 UNIO 兑换 MXN
$0.0021065304