什么是Unio Coin (UNIO)

What Is UNIO? The Unio Coin UNIO is an ERC-20 token. It has a fixed supply of 4B tokens and will be bridged between multiple Ethereum chains. UNIO is a utility token issued and controlled by the Unio Foundation. It can be used to create custom game content and access ecosystem benefits that drive growth for creators, developers, and publishers. The Unio Coin Foundation The Unio Foundation is the steward of UNIO. It is in charge of minting and distributing the supply, overseeing vesting and unlocks, day-to-day administration, bookkeeping and creating ecosystem partnerships that ensure the success of the Unio Coin purpose. The Unioverse The Unioverse is the first franchise that will use Unio Coin. It is an epic sci-fi world created by critically acclaimed writers of science fiction and horror. It is a game-centric franchise that has widespread rights and assets given back to the community as described here. All game developers are welcome to build in the Unioverse and access its community, content and technology. Random Games Random Games created the Unioverse and will use the Unio Coin to power the Unioverse’s ecosystem of cross-game, user created content. Random Games will expand the Unioverse, creating new franchise content and assets, technology, and growing the community.

Unio Coin (UNIO) 资源 白皮书 官网

Unio Coin（UNIO）代币经济

了解 Unio Coin（UNIO）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 UNIO 代币的完整经济学！