Unlock the power of cross-chain DeFi innovation with our BRC20 platform Bridge tokens, create new assets, add liquidity, and launch projects seamlessly across 10 EVM chains!
Unlock Blockchain‘s Full Potential Seamlessly integrate BRC20 & EVM ecosystems, creating, trading, and managing tokens and NFTs effortlessly with UniBit‘s advanced infrastructure solutions.
The first BRC20 Bridge with 10EVM chains integrated
UniBit Protocol revolutionizes crosschain transfers by seamlessly bridging the gap between Bitcoin’s BRC20 tokens and the programmable power of EVM networks like Ethereum, Avalanche, Optimism, BSC , Arbitrum, BASE , Polygon, Cronos and KAVA. The Only Protocol to do so. Imagine effortlessly moving your valuable Bitcoin-based assets into the vibrant DeFi ecosystem, unlocking a world of decentralized finance opportunities previously inaccessible. UniBit makes this a reality, not just through efficient and secure bridging, but also by enhancing cross-chain liquidity and enriching both the Bitcoin and EVM landscapes.
The UIBT token is the lifeblood of the UniBit Protocol, playing a crucial role in its operation. As the native utility token, UIBT embodies the essence of UniBit Protocol’s commitment to facilitating seamless and efficient cross-chain transfers between Bitcoin’s BRC20 and EVM networks.
Unibit（UIBT）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Unibit（UIBT）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Unibit（UIBT）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Unibit（UIBT）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 UIBT 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
UIBT 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 UIBT 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 UIBT 代币的实时价格吧！
UIBT 价格预测
想知道 UIBT 的未来走势吗？我们的 UIBT 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。