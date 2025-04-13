什么是Unibit (UIBT)

Unlock the power of cross-chain DeFi innovation with our BRC20 platform Bridge tokens, create new assets, add liquidity, and launch projects seamlessly across 10 EVM chains! Unlock Blockchain‘s Full Potential Seamlessly integrate BRC20 & EVM ecosystems, creating, trading, and managing tokens and NFTs effortlessly with UniBit‘s advanced infrastructure solutions. The first BRC20 Bridge with 10EVM chains integrated UniBit Protocol revolutionizes crosschain transfers by seamlessly bridging the gap between Bitcoin’s BRC20 tokens and the programmable power of EVM networks like Ethereum, Avalanche, Optimism, BSC , Arbitrum, BASE , Polygon, Cronos and KAVA. The Only Protocol to do so. Imagine effortlessly moving your valuable Bitcoin-based assets into the vibrant DeFi ecosystem, unlocking a world of decentralized finance opportunities previously inaccessible. UniBit makes this a reality, not just through efficient and secure bridging, but also by enhancing cross-chain liquidity and enriching both the Bitcoin and EVM landscapes. The UIBT token is the lifeblood of the UniBit Protocol, playing a crucial role in its operation. As the native utility token, UIBT embodies the essence of UniBit Protocol’s commitment to facilitating seamless and efficient cross-chain transfers between Bitcoin’s BRC20 and EVM networks.

