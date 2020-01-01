Underworld（UDW）信息

Underworld is set to launch on BT404 protocol, with a first of its kind native profit sharing Peer-to-Peer marketplace.

The BT404 protocol transforms dormant NFTs into active assets, empowering holders to earn passive income by simply listing their selected NFTs, and further allowing collectors to grow their positions. Underworld is set to launch on BT404 protocol, with a first of its kind native profit sharing Peer-to-Peer marketplace.

1 ERC20 $UDW = 1 ERC721 Underworld NFT