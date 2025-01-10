Undead Blocks 价格 (UNDEAD)
今天 Undead Blocks (UNDEAD) 的实时价格为 0.002921 USD。目前其市值为 $ 43.66K USD。UNDEAD 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Undead Blocks 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 122.70K USD
- Undead Blocks 当天价格变化为 -0.26%
- 其循环供应量为 15.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 UNDEAD兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 UNDEAD 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Undead Blocks 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Undead Blocks 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0006231144。
在过去60天内，Undead Blocks 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0022769332。
在过去90天内，Undead Blocks 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.02877430697702206。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.26%
|30天
|$ +0.0006231144
|+21.33%
|60天
|$ -0.0022769332
|-77.95%
|90天
|$ -0.02877430697702206
|-90.78%
Undead Blocks 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.06%
-0.26%
-20.99%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
"Undead Blocks is a play-to-earn multiplayer FPS zombie survival crypto game. Players can fight their way through hordes of zombies using special NFT weapons & earn ZBUX, the Undead Blocks reward currency, as they progress through easter-egg filled maps. Undead Blocks has over 140 unique weapons & explosives already created. Full game launching in Q3 2022. ‘Zombies’ have been a popular video game & movie theme for over 2 decades. FPS games like Call of Duty attract players from all over the world because of their nice graphics & fun gameplay. We have morphed zombies & FPS with a touch of play-to-earn so users can enjoy an addictive round-based p2e zombie game, beta playable on PC & Mac coming in May 2022, with full game launching in Q3, 2022. Wagyu Games has been developing the Undead Blocks game since August 2021. The level design, character design & animations, weapon mechanics, and all 140 weapon variations are complete. The team is now hard at work optimizing the map to be compatible with as many devices as possible, including low-spec pc’s etc. "
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 UNDEAD 兑换 AUD
A$0.00470281
|1 UNDEAD 兑换 GBP
￡0.00236601
|1 UNDEAD 兑换 EUR
€0.00283337
|1 UNDEAD 兑换 USD
$0.002921
|1 UNDEAD 兑换 MYR
RM0.01311529
|1 UNDEAD 兑换 TRY
₺0.10343261
|1 UNDEAD 兑换 JPY
¥0.46143037
|1 UNDEAD 兑换 RUB
₽0.29721175
|1 UNDEAD 兑换 INR
₹0.25117679
|1 UNDEAD 兑换 IDR
Rp47.11289663
|1 UNDEAD 兑换 PHP
₱0.17082008
|1 UNDEAD 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.14765655
|1 UNDEAD 兑换 BRL
R$0.01767205
|1 UNDEAD 兑换 CAD
C$0.00420624
|1 UNDEAD 兑换 BDT
৳0.35630358
|1 UNDEAD 兑换 NGN
₦4.52865998
|1 UNDEAD 兑换 UAH
₴0.12349988
|1 UNDEAD 兑换 VES
Bs0.154813
|1 UNDEAD 兑换 PKR
Rs0.81341087
|1 UNDEAD 兑换 KZT
₸1.5414117
|1 UNDEAD 兑换 THB
฿0.10094976
|1 UNDEAD 兑换 TWD
NT$0.09621774
|1 UNDEAD 兑换 CHF
Fr0.00265811
|1 UNDEAD 兑换 HKD
HK$0.02272538
|1 UNDEAD 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.02932684