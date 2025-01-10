什么是Undead Blocks (UNDEAD)

"Undead Blocks is a play-to-earn multiplayer FPS zombie survival crypto game. Players can fight their way through hordes of zombies using special NFT weapons & earn ZBUX, the Undead Blocks reward currency, as they progress through easter-egg filled maps. Undead Blocks has over 140 unique weapons & explosives already created. Full game launching in Q3 2022. ‘Zombies’ have been a popular video game & movie theme for over 2 decades. FPS games like Call of Duty attract players from all over the world because of their nice graphics & fun gameplay. We have morphed zombies & FPS with a touch of play-to-earn so users can enjoy an addictive round-based p2e zombie game, beta playable on PC & Mac coming in May 2022, with full game launching in Q3, 2022. Wagyu Games has been developing the Undead Blocks game since August 2021. The level design, character design & animations, weapon mechanics, and all 140 weapon variations are complete. The team is now hard at work optimizing the map to be compatible with as many devices as possible, including low-spec pc’s etc. "

