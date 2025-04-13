Unbound Finance 价格 (UNB)
今天 Unbound Finance (UNB) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 243.79K USD。UNB 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Unbound Finance 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Unbound Finance 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 974.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 UNB兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 UNB 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Unbound Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Unbound Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Unbound Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Unbound Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|+133.92%
|60天
|$ 0
|+124.86%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Unbound Finance 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
+176.11%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Unbound Finance is a decentralized, non-custodial platform that is building a derivative layer over the existing AMMs with a view to increase the overall capital efficiency of the DeFi space. Liquidity providers can compound their earnings by leveraging their LP tokens to mint UND (decentralized, cross-chain, stablecoin soft pegged to the US dollar) and uETH. The protocol is characterized by several unique features, some of which include: Get Liquidity Without Removing Assets From Liquidity Pool Users can keep their liquidity on a DEX in a liquidity pool and still have additional stablecoins to trade on different AMMs. For example, if a user has $10,000 locked in the $USDT-$USDC pool on Uniswap, that user can lock up their LPTs on Unbound and mint stable coins ($UND) worth $8,000 on BSC to trade on PancakeSwap while the users liquidity is still on Uniswap thereby enjoying the benefits of fee on Uniswap and having enough liquidity to trade on PancakeSwap. This way Unbound will be able to move liquidity from AMMs across different chains to PancakeSwap and vice versa without physically removing liquidity. Debt-Free Borrowing The protocol charges no interest on loans taken out by the liquidity providers. To redeem their loan, they simply repay the amount of UND or uETH they borrowed to retrieve their collateral (i.e. their LP tokens). Liquidation-free Collateralization Unbound completely nixes the liquidation engine seen with more collateralized lending platforms. As a result, users do not need to concern themselves with the potential liquidation of their collateral. Instead, Unbound uses SAFU, an emergency insurance fund, to secure the collateralized assets of borrowers during so-called ‘black swan’ events. Perpetual Borrowing At Unbound, loans have no fixed repayment deadline. Users can unlock their collateralized assets any time by paying back the outstanding debt — without any restrictions. The UND Stablecoin Unbound Finance’s first product is the cross-chain, decentralized stablecoin known as UND. It is an ERC-20 token soft-pegged to the US dollar and backed by user deposits. Secured Price Oracles The platform uses a geometric mean of highly secured price oracles including Uniswap’s TWAP (Time Weighted Average Price) and Chainlink to obtain accurate asset price information. It also makes use of the “block limit lock mechanism” as a security measure against flash loan attacks and other related cyber-attacks. This is a protection mechanism that forces users to wait for at least three to five blocks of confirmation to again interact with the smart contracts. Besides this, the protocol has been subjected to a series of audits to further enhance the security of the platform. Cross-Chain Bridges Unbound is working to establish strategic partnerships with projects building across multiple blockchains. In line with this, it is also constructing cross-chain bridges to enable UND and other synthetic assets to be transferred across multiple blockchains.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 UNB 兑换 VND
₫--
|1 UNB 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 UNB 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 UNB 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 UNB 兑换 USD
$--
|1 UNB 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 UNB 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 UNB 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 UNB 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 UNB 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 UNB 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 UNB 兑换 KRW
₩--
|1 UNB 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 UNB 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 UNB 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 UNB 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 UNB 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 UNB 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 UNB 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 UNB 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 UNB 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 UNB 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 UNB 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 UNB 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 UNB 兑换 AED
د.إ--
|1 UNB 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 UNB 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 UNB 兑换 MAD
.د.م--
|1 UNB 兑换 MXN
$--