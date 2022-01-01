Umi Digital（UMI）代币经济学
Umi Digital（UMI）信息
Umi Digital is a decentralised NFT minter and Yield Farming Platform built on Ethereum Protocols. Stake NFTs to earn high % Annual Percentage Yield (APY) rewards. UmiToken ($UMI) is their native token.
Umi Digital provides a number of other cross-chain services to its users. These include but are not limited an NFT Marketplace, an NFT Airdrop Tool, a Coin Minting Service & a Coin Airdrop Tool.
Underlying all of the work done by Umi Digital, is a love of the Arts. Their aim is to merge Art with Finance by creating a platform for artists and cryptocurrency enthusiasts alike to mint, trade and airdrop NFTs to anyone they so wish. Features such as NFT Gaming will be dropping in 2022. Umi Digital looks forward to bringing innovative features to NFT lovers, opening doors to all whilst helping to streamline the minting and reward process for artists and collectors, with the use of disruptive DeFi technology. It should be noted that each Umi Digital Art piece entitles the collector to a limited edition physical print, personally signed, version of the artwork. This physical print can be delivered to each art collector, free of charge to anywhere in the world! Bridging the gap between the physical and digital art world whilst adding cryptographic value and utility to NFTs is an important focus of development for the Umi Digital project going forward.
Umi Digital（UMI）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Umi Digital（UMI）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Umi Digital（UMI）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Umi Digital（UMI）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 UMI 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
UMI 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 UMI 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 UMI 代币的实时价格吧！
UMI 价格预测
想知道 UMI 的未来走势吗？我们的 UMI 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
免责声明
