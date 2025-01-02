Ultra 价格 (UOS)
今天 Ultra (UOS) 的实时价格为 0.090881 USD。目前其市值为 $ 37.03M USD。UOS 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Ultra 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.19M USD
- Ultra 当天价格变化为 +1.41%
- 其循环供应量为 404.31M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 UOS兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 UOS 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Ultra 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00126587。
在过去30天内，Ultra 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0134319391。
在过去60天内，Ultra 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0221267516。
在过去90天内，Ultra 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00679029791963156。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00126587
|+1.41%
|30天
|$ -0.0134319391
|-14.77%
|60天
|$ +0.0221267516
|+24.35%
|90天
|$ +0.00679029791963156
|+8.07%
Ultra 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.12%
+1.41%
-3.64%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Ultra is a protocol and platform positioned to disrupt the $140bn USD gaming industry using blockchain technology to allow anyone to build and operate their own game distribution platform or virtual goods trading service. In doing so, it challenges the current monopoly held by industry heavyweights Steam, Google, and Apple. This will unlock new opportunities and create value for all the actors involved. Large commercial partnerships are signed, the protocol and platform have been built and will be launched in open beta in October 2019. UOS is the Token that powers the Ultra Ecosystem and can be used to purchase everything on the platform, including games, virtual items and ads for game developers. Ultra will accept traditional forms of payment such as Paypal and credit cards as well. These fiat currency transactions are converted to UOS seamlessly on the backend and are completed on the blockchain with UOS tokens. The token will also be used across the platform in many non-transactional ways including betting, tournaments, and donations. TIMELOCK: 10 to 20% of every transaction will be kept in a smart contract for 60 days. In addition, 5% of Ultra profits will be reserved for 2 years to fund exclusive games that use its blockchain and NFTs capabilities. ENGAGEMENT: Tokens are earned by performing specific actions such as; helping developers to build better games; watching ads; beta testing; answering surveys, and more. STACKING: Players can get rewarded with free games, swag and exclusive content just by holding tokens. SPENDABILITY: Users can buy and sell games/items for UOS, and in hundreds of shops through partners.
