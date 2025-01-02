UFC Fan Token 价格 (UFC)
今天 UFC Fan Token (UFC) 的实时价格为 0.428641 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.04M USD。UFC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
UFC Fan Token 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 15.03 USD
- UFC Fan Token 当天价格变化为 -11.63%
- 其循环供应量为 2.42M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 UFC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 UFC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，UFC Fan Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0564438951827833。
在过去30天内，UFC Fan Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0995970938。
在过去60天内，UFC Fan Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.1872744959。
在过去90天内，UFC Fan Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.17847813456644385。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0564438951827833
|-11.63%
|30天
|$ -0.0995970938
|-23.23%
|60天
|$ +0.1872744959
|+43.69%
|90天
|$ +0.17847813456644385
|+71.34%
UFC Fan Token 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-11.14%
-11.63%
-0.89%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The UFC Fan Token allows UFC fans to have a tokenized share of influence on club decisions, purchased through the consumer facing platform, Socios.com, fans can engage in a wide variety of club decisions for example, choosing a goal celebration song or deciding which MMA fighters should face off and in doing so, earn rewards and money can't buy experiences. Experiences like... having the opportunity to meet and greet with players of their favourite club, receiving VIP treatment at their favourite stadium & much much more. To obtain Fan Tokens, fans must purchase Chiliz (CHZ) Tokens via Socios.com which then can be used to buy UFC Fan Tokens. Fan Tokens are initially sold in a Fan Token Offering or FTO. FTOs are the initial sale of Fan Tokens which allows fans to buy the Fan Token at a fixed price. work in a similar way to flash sales and are designed to be a fair way for new partnerships to launch Fan Tokens on the Socios.com platform at a discount. At pre-launch a proportion of the total Fan Token supply is made available to users before being listed on the worlds first tokenised sports and entertainment exchange, Chiliz.net. This enables dedicated fans to gain early access prior to Fan Token launches which will be made accessible to everyone. The growing list of partnerships launching their Fan Tokens on the Socios.com platform include some of the biggest sport organisations in the world from the likes of major European soccer teams FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, AC Milan, Manchester City, MMA giant UFC, NASCAR Roush Fenway Racing, NHL New Jersey Devils, Formula One Aston Martin and the Argentine Football Association.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 UFC 兑换 AUD
A$0.6858256
|1 UFC 兑换 GBP
￡0.3429128
|1 UFC 兑换 EUR
€0.41149536
|1 UFC 兑换 USD
$0.428641
|1 UFC 兑换 MYR
RM1.91602527
|1 UFC 兑换 TRY
₺15.13531371
|1 UFC 兑换 JPY
¥67.19376316
|1 UFC 兑换 RUB
₽47.7934715
|1 UFC 兑换 INR
₹36.76025216
|1 UFC 兑换 IDR
Rp6,913.56354823
|1 UFC 兑换 PHP
₱24.81402749
|1 UFC 兑换 EGP
￡E.21.76210357
|1 UFC 兑换 BRL
R$2.6575742
|1 UFC 兑换 CAD
C$0.61724304
|1 UFC 兑换 BDT
৳51.2225995
|1 UFC 兑换 NGN
₦662.50324319
|1 UFC 兑换 UAH
₴18.05007251
|1 UFC 兑换 VES
Bs21.860691
|1 UFC 兑换 PKR
Rs119.4622467
|1 UFC 兑换 KZT
₸225.00652013
|1 UFC 兑换 THB
฿14.68952707
|1 UFC 兑换 TWD
NT$14.09800249
|1 UFC 兑换 CHF
Fr0.3857769
|1 UFC 兑换 HKD
HK$3.33054057
|1 UFC 兑换 MAD
.د.م4.33356051