TypeIt 价格 (TYPE)
今天 TypeIt (TYPE) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。TYPE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
TypeIt 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.95K USD
- TypeIt 当天价格变化为 +4.31%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 TYPE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 TYPE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，TypeIt 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，TypeIt 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，TypeIt 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，TypeIt 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+4.31%
|30天
|$ 0
|-24.95%
|60天
|$ 0
|-35.17%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
TypeIt 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+4.35%
+4.31%
+0.13%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Type!t is a revolutionary new keyboard that allows users to earn a passive income simply by using it to conduct their day-to-day typing activities. This innovative keyboard has converted keyboard themes into non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, which users can own and use to earn tokens as they type. What makes your project unique? Type!t is a powerful app that enables users to earn income by typing. With features like buying and selling NFT keyboard themes, mystery boxes, and a marketplace, users can engage in the type-to-earn experience. They can purchase a unique keyboard NFT to start earning passive income simply by typing. The app also incorporates SocialFi activities, including private chats and interactive mini-games. Type!t prioritizes privacy and security with end-to-end encryption and decentralized data storage. Users can also create and share user-generated content as NFTs on the platform. What’s next for your project? The global market opportunity in both keyboard apps and Web3 is substantial. The keyboard app market is expected to reach $20 billion by 2025, driven by increasing smartphone usage and demand for improved typing speed and customization. Meanwhile, the Web3 market, including blockchain and cryptocurrency, is projected to reach $39.7 billion by 2025, with opportunities in finance, healthcare, energy, real estate, and the potential for financial inclusion and disrupting traditional systems. What can your token be used for? Type!t is a groundbreaking project that allows users to earn income by typing. It bridges the gap between Web2 and Web3, offering a smooth onboarding experience for users. With a focus on privacy protection and encryption, Type!t ensures the security of user data. It's a platform where users can earn passive income while typing and participate in a vibrant community.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 TYPE 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 TYPE 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 TYPE 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 TYPE 兑换 USD
$--
|1 TYPE 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 TYPE 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 TYPE 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 TYPE 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 TYPE 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 TYPE 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 TYPE 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 TYPE 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 TYPE 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 TYPE 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 TYPE 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 TYPE 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 TYPE 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 TYPE 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 TYPE 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 TYPE 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 TYPE 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 TYPE 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 TYPE 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 TYPE 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 TYPE 兑换 MAD
.د.م--