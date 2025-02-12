什么是Twelve Zodiac (TWELVE)

Twelve Zodiac is building the foundation, infrastructure, ecosystem, and layered experiences for a unique hyper-realistic metaverse community. What is TWELVE? TWELVE is the City of Dream made for urban city lifestyle with pedestrian friendly and each building have different interact function. Token holders will be known as twelve mania. Twelve mania will be able to experience world-class games and metaverse with stunning visual and also interact and build network community. Twelve Metaverse is home of crypto community around the world where you can enjoy URBAN CITY with a lot of NEW experiences and accompanied with your personal lovely zodiac pet (NFT) while earn Crypto Asset at the same time using our main token TWELVE$.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Twelve Zodiac (TWELVE) 资源 白皮书 官网