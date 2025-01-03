TurtleCoin 价格 (TRTL)
今天 TurtleCoin (TRTL) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 141.94K USD。TRTL 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
TurtleCoin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.03 USD
- TurtleCoin 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 138.37B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 TRTL兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 TRTL 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，TurtleCoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，TurtleCoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，TurtleCoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，TurtleCoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-60.82%
|60天
|$ 0
|+55.86%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
TurtleCoin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-2.95%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Turtlecoin is a privacy coin that is forked from Bytecoin. Because of this, turtlecoin has Bytecoin’s privacy aspects to it called RingCT. This coin is more of a meme coin, but there are a lot of serious tech advancements as well. For example, they have a 30-second block time. They also plan on having simple smart contracts sometime soon, since they say they already started development. They have 35 developers on the team and they also plan on somehow making the blockchain smaller to sync faster, but this is TBA on the roadmap, and the details of this are not out yet. Turtle coin uses the cryptonight_lite_v7 algorithm so it is ASIC resistant. Born on the 9th day of December 2017, TurtleCoin faced a backlash from a couple of online forums, not because it had such a funny name, but since its initial single command line and included TRTL giveaways. Luckily, TurtleCoin of about three months later is grown a lot and has various versions compatible with Apple, Windows and Linux OS. Turtlecoin could be the ideal project to get involved in while it is still in the initial stages. There is more potential for return on investment with a microcap coin than there are with established altcoins. Moreover, you do not have to hand over tokens in an overhyped crowd sale to be a part of this. All you really need to do is download the mining software and get hashing. The coin is one of the easiest to mine as was the developer’s intention. Moreover, given the exciting roadmap that the team has ahead for the project, the future prospects also look quite promising. Private smart contracts and no sync blockchains could push the coin towards mass adoption. Fast With blocks being created every 30 seconds on the Turtlecoin blockchain and transactions taking just seconds, sending and paying with TRTL is a breeze. Easy Having an extremely active development team and a lively, helpful community, you can start using TRTL in minutes, no matter your familiarity and/or expertise with cryptocurrencies in general. Mining TRTL is also very easy to get into with simple, detailed how-to guides. Safe With its beginnings as a fork of Bytecoin, Turtlecoin offers the same degree of privacy and anonimity with its use of ring-signatures. Just like using paper cash, paying with TRTL allows you to spend your money the way you want. Being completely open source, the TurtleCoin project is growing daily. We actively encourage the community to jump in with fresh ideas, no matter your skillset or level of experience. Just hop into the discord and say hello!
