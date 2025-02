什么是Turing Network (TUR)

OAK Network is a trailblazing layer-1 blockchain on a mission to become the 'Stripe for web3,' serving as the premier infrastructure for automated payments and decentralized finance (DeFi). The Turing Network Token is the native token of OAK’s parachain on Kusama, serving a versatile purpose within the network. It can be utilized to cover automation fees, protocol-related gas fees, participate in on-chain governance voting, and generate staking rewards by actively securing the network as either a collator or a delegator.

Turing Network (TUR) 资源 白皮书 官网