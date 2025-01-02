Turbos Finance 价格 (TURBOS)
今天 Turbos Finance (TURBOS) 的实时价格为 0.00351754 USD。目前其市值为 $ 6.55M USD。TURBOS 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Turbos Finance 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 303.53K USD
- Turbos Finance 当天价格变化为 +14.52%
- 其循环供应量为 1.86B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 TURBOS兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 TURBOS 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Turbos Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00044592。
在过去30天内，Turbos Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0005964020。
在过去60天内，Turbos Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0008211654。
在过去90天内，Turbos Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0001756590659562555。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00044592
|+14.52%
|30天
|$ -0.0005964020
|-16.95%
|60天
|$ +0.0008211654
|+23.34%
|90天
|$ -0.0001756590659562555
|-4.75%
Turbos Finance 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-1.10%
+14.52%
-1.14%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Turbos Finance is a non-custodial and hyper-efficient decentralized exchange (DEX), backed by Jump Crypto and Mysten Labs. Built on Sui since June 2022, Turbos brings a universal notion of digital asset ownership and unprecedented horizontal scalability to DeFi. What makes your project unique? User-friendly DEX Our platform offers user-centric and intuitive trading features in token swap, liquidity provision and token bridging. Unique social features are added to create a seamless and efficient trading experience for our users. Smart Routing With smart routing, users can trade assets amongst liquidity pools. This pioneering feature calculates the best route based on available liquidity and swap fees in each pool, ensuring users get the best possible rate for their trades. One-off liquidity layer Serving as a one-stop-shop solution in the Sui ecosystem, we are the ultimate liquidity powerhouse with concentrated liquidity AMM, TurboStar (launchpad), TurbosBoost and perpetual trading offered all-in-one. History of your project. We deployed on Sui devnet since June 2022. What’s next for your project? Q2 2023 Testnet Smart contract audit IDO/IEO TurboStar launchpad TurbosBoost campaign Social trading feature enhancement Q3 2023 Perpetual AMM What can your token be used for? TURBOS, the protocol token on Turbos Finance, is underpinned by a strong token infrastructure designed to provide incentives, rewards, and various utilities for community members, fostering a thriving and dynamic ecosystem.
