Tsotchke（TSOTCHKE）信息

Decentralized Science (DeSci) aims to fix the broken incentives in research with tokens + community. TSOTCHKE is a movement that could become the hub for quantum mechanics which is the next frontier of physics.

The Problem with Modern Science Why do so many groundbreaking ideas die before they even begin? The scientific community is somehow fragmented yet centralized (due to gatekeeping) while being driven by outdated incentives:

-Publishing is controlled by a few, keeping knowledge locked away. -Collaboration is fragmented, stuck in academic silos. -How can we expect breakthroughs when the system actively discourages them?

DeSci flips this. It’s science powered by coordination through tokenization.