TruthChain 价格 (TRUTH)
今天 TruthChain (TRUTH) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 259.43K USD。TRUTH 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
TruthChain 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- TruthChain 当天价格变化为 +3.17%
- 其循环供应量为 999.82M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 TRUTH兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 TRUTH 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，TruthChain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，TruthChain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，TruthChain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，TruthChain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+3.17%
|30天
|$ 0
|-0.35%
|60天
|$ 0
|-55.09%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
TruthChain 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.79%
+3.17%
-18.06%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The TruthChain token serves as the backbone of the ecosystem, enabling seamless operations and incentivizing community participation. It has multiple use cases that make it essential to the network’s success and functionality: 1. Validator Rewards: Validators are the nodes hosting neutral and untampered LLMs in the TruthChain network. They play a critical role in maintaining the network’s decentralization and reliability. Tokens are used to reward these validators for their contributions, ensuring the network remains active, secure, and efficient. 2. Transaction Fees: Users querying the TruthChain network for data verification or consensus will pay small transaction fees in tokens. These fees help sustain the ecosystem by compensating validators for their computational efforts. 3. Staking: Tokens can be staked by both validators and users to support the network’s operations. Validators may stake tokens to secure their roles in the ecosystem, while users can stake to earn rewards and participate in securing the network. Staking also acts as a safeguard, discouraging malicious actors from attempting to disrupt the network. 4. Governance: TruthChain is a community-driven project, and the token empowers holders to take part in governance decisions. Token holders can propose and vote on key network upgrades, policy changes, or the inclusion of new LLMs. This ensures that the network evolves according to the collective interest of its community. 5. Access to Services: The token will also act as a medium of exchange for accessing premium features within the ecosystem. Users can use tokens for API calls, advanced verification tools, or other services that require computational resources. These utility-focused applications make the token integral to TruthChain, ensuring it supports decentralization, incentivizes participation, and sustains the ecosystem financially. By aligning incentives with the network’s goals, the token helps establish a reliable, transparent, and censorship-resistant solution for verifying factual data.
