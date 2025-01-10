Trump AI 价格 ($TRAIMP)
今天 Trump AI ($TRAIMP) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 64.72K USD。$TRAIMP 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Trump AI 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 11.79K USD
- Trump AI 当天价格变化为 -21.55%
- 其循环供应量为 983.89M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 $TRAIMP兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 $TRAIMP 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Trump AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Trump AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Trump AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Trump AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-21.55%
|30天
|$ 0
|-14.33%
|60天
|$ 0
|-7.78%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Trump AI 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.32%
-21.55%
+4.23%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The memecoin project $TRAIMP aims to capture the explosive combination of artificial intelligence, internet meme culture, and the personality of Donald Trump to create a unique token in the crypto market. $TRAIMP leverages a community-driven model, attracting enthusiasts who resonate with both the unpredictability of the memecoin landscape and the larger-than-life persona of Trump. With an ambitious roadmap, $TRAIMP aspires to dominate the memecoin sector by not only building a substantial following but by differentiating itself with an AI-powered ecosystem designed to drive engagement, innovation, and virality. At the core of $TRAIMP is its community-first philosophy. Memecoins thrive on active and dedicated followings, and $TRAIMP has fostered a decentralized community with a focus on collective growth and influence. Unlike traditional financial assets, $TRAIMP’s value is as much a function of social sentiment and internet buzz as it is of technical development. Community members play an integral role in marketing, content creation, and even in guiding the project’s direction. By actively engaging with its audience on platforms like Twitter, Telegram, and Reddit, $TRAIMP taps into the same energy that propelled earlier memecoins such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. However, $TRAIMP aims to go beyond mere popularity to achieve lasting impact and, potentially, mass adoption.
