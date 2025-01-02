TruFin Staked MATIC 价格 (TRUMATIC)
今天 TruFin Staked MATIC (TRUMATIC) 的实时价格为 0.525921 USD。目前其市值为 $ 80.51M USD。TRUMATIC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
TruFin Staked MATIC 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 2.66K USD
- TruFin Staked MATIC 当天价格变化为 +7.65%
- 其循环供应量为 153.12M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 TRUMATIC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 TRUMATIC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，TruFin Staked MATIC 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.03736875。
在过去30天内，TruFin Staked MATIC 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.1677624353。
在过去60天内，TruFin Staked MATIC 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.3346057185。
在过去90天内，TruFin Staked MATIC 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.12546787561181014。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.03736875
|+7.65%
|30天
|$ -0.1677624353
|-31.89%
|60天
|$ +0.3346057185
|+63.62%
|90天
|$ +0.12546787561181014
|+31.33%
TruFin Staked MATIC 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.32%
+7.65%
+2.26%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The TruFin Protocol builds institutional-grade Web3 primitives, that can be used as the foundational building blocks for complex digital asset strategies to reduce risk, generate rewards, securely on-chain. TruFin’s first product, TruStake, is a MATIC staking vault which provides access to MATIC staking on the Ethereum network. TruMATIC is the liquid staking token users receive when they deposit MATIC into the TruStake vault. It is an ERC-20 token like MATIC and has all the same basic functionality. As soon as a user deposits MATIC on the TruStake smart contract, they receive newly minted TruMATIC, based on the exchange rate at the time of staking. As MATIC staking rewards accrue, the value of TruMATIC increases (with reference to MATIC). - Users have have the ability to stake their MATIC through TruFin’s [dApp](https://app.trufin.io/). - When a user stakes with TruFin, they will mint a new liquid token — TruMATIC. - Rewards are restaked automatically, giving an uplift in APY from the compounding effect. The TruMATIC liquid token is self-custodied, meaning holders have complete control over their TruMATIC at all times, with a broad set of possibilities: - **Target ~5%+ APY:** TruMATIC will deliver optimised staking rewards on the staked MATIC. Auto-restaking means your APY rides on the power of compounding. - **DeFi Interoperability:** TruMATIC’s token design ensures seamless integration with a myriad of DeFi protocols — from DEXs to lending/borrowing protocols to yield optimizers. - **Liquidity Pools:** Get ready for MATIC<>TruMATIC liquidity pools on leading DEXs, enabling a smooth liquidity provision for users seeking to exit their TruMATIC positions.
