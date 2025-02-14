什么是Triton (TRITON)

The problem with Telegram-based tools for sniping, however, is the fact that you still need a seperate platform to track new pairs, scan them and review whether or not you want to 'snipe' these tokens. Moreover, as mentioned earlier, many users do not use Telegram, let alone trade with them or trust them with their private keys. As such, the team behind Triton sees a signifcant opportunity to create a fully web-based all-in-one platform to offer these trading services, essentially marketing to any investor who wishes/prefers to snipe tokens via their computer and through a web-based platform. As such, Triton introduces the premier all-in-one sniping platform, through an extremely easy-to-use and best-in-class UI and UX. Note that our Sniping version, which is further detailed in the Triton Sniper chapter, is still in its early phases. To improve speed and usability, we continuously will add features, including a 'bribe' system, that in some cases can improve your position in the 'Sniping Queue'.

