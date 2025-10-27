PlasmaStrategy is an automated protocol on the Plasma chain, accessing potential tokens to generate yield and burning the token supply, forever. How Protocol works: - Token transaction fees in the protocol are accumulated in the Treasury - Convert treasury into automatic positions on potential tokens - Each position has a take profit threshold of +15%. Anyone can close the position and receive a reward - All closed position value will be allocated to Buyback and Burn of protocol tokens Investment strategy: Focus on deep liquidity and promised tokens with a high chance of benefiting. On-chain Transparency: Treasury, positions, and P&L are shown in real time DAO Control: The community proposes and votes on new potential tokens in Plasma Network that fit the protocol strategy

