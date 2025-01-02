什么是Tribal Token (TRIBL)

What is the project about? Tribal Finance connects institutional investors with attractive, risk-mitigated lending opportunities. What makes your project unique? At Tribal Finance, we champion Open Financing for the worldwide economy. We're proud to offer DeFi solutions catering to both institutional lenders and borrowers. History of your project. Tribal Finance was established in April 2022 with the backing of Tribal Credit, a company in operation since 2019 that has handled transactions worth over $400 million. What’s next for your project? We are prioritizing the launch of the Tribal Finance protocol and opening it for businesses to interact with it. What can your token be used for? We are still in the first phase of our project, token utility will be provided in full details at a later stage of our project.

