Triall 价格 (TRL)
今天 Triall (TRL) 的实时价格为 0.00239678 USD。目前其市值为 $ 101.54K USD。TRL 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Triall 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 15.98 USD
- Triall 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 42.37M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 TRL兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 TRL 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Triall 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Triall 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0006775203。
在过去60天内，Triall 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0000765291。
在过去90天内，Triall 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0006775203
|-28.26%
|60天
|$ +0.0000765291
|+3.19%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Triall 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-26.54%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Triall brings web 3.0 technology to clinical trials—medical research studies that test whether new medicines are safe and effective for humans. Clinical trial processes are notoriously costly and inefficient. They take many years, and involve increasing amounts of systems and data. The result is a lack of oversight, and uncertainty the integrity and authenticity of collected research data. It all drives the costs and reduces safety and reliability in the development of new medicines. Since early 2018, Triall has been working with clinical trial professionals to target these issues. Triall has developed software solutions that are integrated with blockchain technology. These solutions make clinical trials tamper-resistant, and enable secure integrations between the many isolated systems and parties involved in clinical trials. Hence, they promise to shape the world’s first digital ecosystem for clinical trials. Triall’s blockchain functionalities and ecosystem approach are unique in the 200-billion-dollar clinical trial industry. The project directly answers to growing calls for system interoperability and data traceability as voiced by regulators such as the FDA and EMA, and by a growing body of clinical trial professionals around the world. The project introduces a two-token system that functions as the ecosystem’s primary means of payment, while also facilitating community engagement, governance, and token lock-up incentives.
|1 TRL 兑换 AUD
A$0.0038588158
|1 TRL 兑换 GBP
￡0.0019413918
|1 TRL 兑换 EUR
€0.0023248766
|1 TRL 兑换 USD
$0.00239678
|1 TRL 兑换 MYR
RM0.0107615422
|1 TRL 兑换 TRY
₺0.0848699798
|1 TRL 兑换 JPY
¥0.37869124
|1 TRL 兑换 RUB
₽0.243872365
|1 TRL 兑换 INR
₹0.20612308
|1 TRL 兑换 IDR
Rp38.6577365234
|1 TRL 兑换 PHP
₱0.1401876622
|1 TRL 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.121157229
|1 TRL 兑换 BRL
R$0.014500519
|1 TRL 兑换 CAD
C$0.0034513632
|1 TRL 兑换 BDT
৳0.2923592244
|1 TRL 兑换 NGN
₦3.7159197764
|1 TRL 兑换 UAH
₴0.1013358584
|1 TRL 兑换 VES
Bs0.12702934
|1 TRL 兑换 PKR
Rs0.6674313266
|1 TRL 兑换 KZT
₸1.264780806
|1 TRL 兑换 THB
฿0.0828806524
|1 TRL 兑换 TWD
NT$0.078973901
|1 TRL 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0021810698
|1 TRL 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0186469484
|1 TRL 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0240636712