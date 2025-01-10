什么是Triall (TRL)

Triall brings web 3.0 technology to clinical trials—medical research studies that test whether new medicines are safe and effective for humans. Clinical trial processes are notoriously costly and inefficient. They take many years, and involve increasing amounts of systems and data. The result is a lack of oversight, and uncertainty the integrity and authenticity of collected research data. It all drives the costs and reduces safety and reliability in the development of new medicines. Since early 2018, Triall has been working with clinical trial professionals to target these issues. Triall has developed software solutions that are integrated with blockchain technology. These solutions make clinical trials tamper-resistant, and enable secure integrations between the many isolated systems and parties involved in clinical trials. Hence, they promise to shape the world’s first digital ecosystem for clinical trials. Triall’s blockchain functionalities and ecosystem approach are unique in the 200-billion-dollar clinical trial industry. The project directly answers to growing calls for system interoperability and data traceability as voiced by regulators such as the FDA and EMA, and by a growing body of clinical trial professionals around the world. The project introduces a two-token system that functions as the ecosystem’s primary means of payment, while also facilitating community engagement, governance, and token lock-up incentives.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Triall (TRL) 资源 官网