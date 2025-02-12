TrendAppend 价格 (TRND)
今天 TrendAppend (TRND) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。TRND 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
TrendAppend 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 89.58 USD
- TrendAppend 当天价格变化为 -4.03%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 TRND兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 TRND 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，TrendAppend 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，TrendAppend 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，TrendAppend 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，TrendAppend 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-4.03%
|30天
|$ 0
|-73.84%
|60天
|$ 0
|-79.42%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
TrendAppend 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.56%
-4.03%
-42.02%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
TrendAppend (Token: TRND) is a groundbreaking crypto project introducing a transformative short-form video ecommerce sales channel and AI-driven marketing platform, providing ecommerce brands with a streamlined approach to enhance profitability across various social media platforms. Facilitating the sale of products through short-form user-generated content (UGC) videos, TrendAppend simplifies the process, making it more lucrative than ever. Employing a freemium model, the platform allows brands to either pay per sale for utilizing the technology or post free short-form UGC ecommerce videos. Additionally, TrendAppend seamlessly integrates with popular ecommerce platforms such as Shopify, WooCommerce, BigCommerce, enabling users to share shoppable videos effortlessly. At the core of TrendAppend is an AI Marketing engine, delivering in-market short-form videos tailored to consumer interests. This approach significantly boosts the likelihood of consumer engagement and purchase actions within the platform or across the web, utilizing TrendAppend's embedded one-step checkout. The platform goes beyond video-sharing by incorporating various AI tools like Content AI, SMS AI, Email AI, and Trending Hashtags and Topics. Designed specifically for ecommerce, TrendAppend allows brands to integrate with built-in apps for payments, fulfillment, and more, ensuring a user-friendly and comprehensive sales channel. TrendAppend distinguishes itself further with an open API, allowing short-form videos to be disseminated across multiple devices. This not only establishes TrendAppend as a central hub for ecommerce but also provides developers with the opportunity to create ecommerce apps on top of the TrendAppend Ecommerce platform or integrate their tools into the existing infrastructure. The flexible pricing model based on usage ensures accessibility for brands of all sizes, making TrendAppend an inclusive platform for global markets of any scale.
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
