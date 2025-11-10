Trench Digger（TRENCH）代币经济学
快速了解 Trench Digger（TRENCH）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Trench Digger（TRENCH）信息
TrenchDigger is a decentralised protocol that enables users to express and trade market sentiment on any token through time-locked liquidity positions called Dwellings.
Participants can take a bullish position by depositing $TRENCH to receive a target token (BullPost) or a bearish position by depositing the token to receive $TRENCH (CreateFUD), each for a defined duration. These positions are fully on-chain, tradable, and resolved at the end of their term.
Counter-trades allow other users to challenge or support existing positions, creating an open market for sentiment-driven liquidity. TrenchDigger introduces behavioral liquidity as a novel mechanism within DeFi, combining transparent trading, on-chain governance of sentiment, and optional NFT-based position trading.
Trench Digger（TRENCH）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Trench Digger（TRENCH）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 TRENCH 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
TRENCH 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
