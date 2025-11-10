The Treasury Coin is built so the floor price always climbs, no matter what direction the price action moves. Here’s how it works: Every transaction comes with a 1% creator reward. Instead of cashing out, we will put 100% of it In a Treasury Vault, to be permanently locked. As volume increases, more and more supply gets pulled out of circulation and into a vault forever. The Math: $10,000,000 in trading volume → 1% = $100,000 in creator rewards

$100,000 worth of Treasury Coin will be bought on the open market and locked permanently and publicly in a vault.

As the treasury grows, the floor price increases.

Every buy makes the base stronger. Every sell funds the vault. Volatility doesn’t hurt, it builds the floor. It’s a built in Flywheel effect: More volume → Bigger Treasury → Higher floor → More confidence → More volume This isn’t just a token, it’s a perpetual motion machine of value. This is a Treasury Coin.