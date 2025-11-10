TRADESMAN is a crypto currency built on the Solana blockchain. The goal of TRADESMAN is to educate other hard working blue collar men into the world of crypto to help the futures of the people who build our world brick by brick.

TRADESMAN was created on the 8th September 2025 and our team is based in Sydney, Australia. TRADESMAN is a reward tax token which uses a 10% tax which is then used to distribute bitcoin to all holders, the more you hold the more rewards you will make.

Our goal is to educate as many tradesman as we can into crypto and help guide their way through their crypto journey to improve the lives of those who work physically to make the world a better place.

The token was launched through a launchpad called "RevShare" They allowed tokens to create a tax on the token which will then be distributed to holders so everybody wins equally!