TraderDAO Proof Of Trade 价格 (POT)
今天 TraderDAO Proof Of Trade (POT) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。POT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
TraderDAO Proof Of Trade 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 2.99 USD
- TraderDAO Proof Of Trade 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 POT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 POT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，TraderDAO Proof Of Trade 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，TraderDAO Proof Of Trade 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，TraderDAO Proof Of Trade 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，TraderDAO Proof Of Trade 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-52.81%
|60天
|$ 0
|-55.24%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
TraderDAO Proof Of Trade 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-50.48%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
TraderDAO - A DAO community built by AI and traders What is TradeGDT❓ 1.AI TradeGDT TradeGDT is an upgraded version of a data quantitative trading robot combined with AI. By combining the ChatGPT plug-in, it can communicate with users more intelligently and flexibly. Users can communicate with TradeGDT to execute orders and even be prompted to pay attention to the pairing dynamics Information. Through AI pattern learning, TradeGDT can analyze and learn user data, dynamically modelling and finding out the profit model belonging to the trader. It will then formulate a set of trading models for automatic execution, becoming the trader's AI smart trading brain. What is POT❓ 2.POT (Proof Of Trade) In order to better integrate the data of TradeGDT, we have started the mechanism of mining POT for all. $POT is the transaction fee-sharing token in TraderDAO. Users who hold POT can enjoy the fee-sharing premium of the entire platform. The more POTs, the more the benefit. The way the user obtains POT depends on the user's transaction volume. The higher the transaction volume is, the more POT tokens can be mined. The casting of each POT requires a corresponding handling fee and the funds are transferred to the treasury for casting. Therefore, there is a POT of 1 :1 Asset endorsement casting. The POT treasury will also increase funds as the market continues to add new transactions, and each transaction in the market will gradually increase the base price of $POT.
