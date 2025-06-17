Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN 价格 (PC0000031)
今天 Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN (PC0000031) 的实时价格为 1.0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 189.50M USD。PC0000031 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN 当天价格变化为 0.00%
- 其循环供应量为 189.50M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 PC0000031兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 PC0000031 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0.0。
在过去30天内，Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
This project, facilitated by Tradable.xyz on ZKsync Era, tokenizes the North America Rent Financing Platform Senior Secured Term Notes issued by Victory Park Capital Advisors. This initiative focuses on a flexible rent financing platform with significant equity raised, forming part of Tradable’s $1.7 billion in tokenized private credit assets. It provides institutional-grade private credit exposure with targeted yields of 8-15.5%. Tradable integrates traditional and decentralized finance, employing smart contracts for AML/KYC compliance to ensure regulatory standards. The platform enhances liquidity and investor access to the $1.4 trillion RWA private credit market, streamlining asset management and due diligence via a user-friendly interface. By leveraging ZKsync’s scalable and secure infrastructure, the project connects existing financial systems to blockchain, enabling broader participation in high-quality rent financing credit investments.
了解 Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN（PC0000031）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 PC0000031 代币的完整经济学！
