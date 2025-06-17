什么是Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN (PC0000031)

This project, facilitated by Tradable.xyz on ZKsync Era, tokenizes the North America Rent Financing Platform Senior Secured Term Notes issued by Victory Park Capital Advisors. This initiative focuses on a flexible rent financing platform with significant equity raised, forming part of Tradable’s $1.7 billion in tokenized private credit assets. It provides institutional-grade private credit exposure with targeted yields of 8-15.5%. Tradable integrates traditional and decentralized finance, employing smart contracts for AML/KYC compliance to ensure regulatory standards. The platform enhances liquidity and investor access to the $1.4 trillion RWA private credit market, streamlining asset management and due diligence via a user-friendly interface. By leveraging ZKsync’s scalable and secure infrastructure, the project connects existing financial systems to blockchain, enabling broader participation in high-quality rent financing credit investments.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN (PC0000031) 资源 官网

Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN（PC0000031）代币经济

了解 Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN（PC0000031）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 PC0000031 代币的完整经济学！