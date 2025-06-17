Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN 图标

Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN 价格 (PC0000031)

USD

Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN (PC0000031) 实时价格图表

$1
$1$1
0.00%(1D)

今天 Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN (PC0000031) 的价格

今天 Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN (PC0000031) 的实时价格为 1.0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 189.50M USD。PC0000031 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN 当天价格变化为 0.00%
- 其循环供应量为 189.50M USD

在获取 MEXC 上从 PC0000031兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 PC0000031 价格信息的首选平台。

Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN (PC0000031) 价格表现 USD

今天内，Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0.0
在过去30天内，Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去60天内，Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去90天内，Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0

时间段涨跌幅 (USD)涨跌幅 (%)
今日$ 0.00.00%
30天$ 0--
60天$ 0--
90天$ 0--

Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN (PC0000031) 价格分析

Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：

$ 1.0
$ 1.0$ 1.0

$ 1.026
$ 1.026$ 1.026

$ 189,500,000
$ 189,500,000$ 189,500,000

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN (PC0000031) 市场信息

深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：

$ 189.50M
$ 189.50M$ 189.50M

--
----

189.50M
189.50M 189.50M

什么是Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN (PC0000031)

This project, facilitated by Tradable.xyz on ZKsync Era, tokenizes the North America Rent Financing Platform Senior Secured Term Notes issued by Victory Park Capital Advisors. This initiative focuses on a flexible rent financing platform with significant equity raised, forming part of Tradable’s $1.7 billion in tokenized private credit assets. It provides institutional-grade private credit exposure with targeted yields of 8-15.5%. Tradable integrates traditional and decentralized finance, employing smart contracts for AML/KYC compliance to ensure regulatory standards. The platform enhances liquidity and investor access to the $1.4 trillion RWA private credit market, streamlining asset management and due diligence via a user-friendly interface. By leveraging ZKsync’s scalable and secure infrastructure, the project connects existing financial systems to blockchain, enabling broader participation in high-quality rent financing credit investments.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN (PC0000031) 资源

官网

Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN（PC0000031）代币经济

了解 Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN（PC0000031）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 PC0000031 代币的完整经济学

大家还在问：关于 Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN (PC0000031) 的其他问题

免责声明

加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。

PC0000031 兑换为当地货币

1 PC0000031 兑换 VND
26,315
1 PC0000031 兑换 AUD
A$1.52
1 PC0000031 兑换 GBP
0.73
1 PC0000031 兑换 EUR
0.86
1 PC0000031 兑换 USD
$1
1 PC0000031 兑换 MYR
RM4.24
1 PC0000031 兑换 TRY
39.39
1 PC0000031 兑换 JPY
¥144.63
1 PC0000031 兑换 RUB
78.4
1 PC0000031 兑换 INR
86.25
1 PC0000031 兑换 IDR
Rp16,393.44
1 PC0000031 兑换 KRW
1,364.25
1 PC0000031 兑换 PHP
56.75
1 PC0000031 兑换 EGP
￡E.50.12
1 PC0000031 兑换 BRL
R$5.49
1 PC0000031 兑换 CAD
C$1.35
1 PC0000031 兑换 BDT
122.24
1 PC0000031 兑换 NGN
1,545.59
1 PC0000031 兑换 UAH
41.55
1 PC0000031 兑换 VES
Bs102
1 PC0000031 兑换 PKR
Rs283.04
1 PC0000031 兑换 KZT
512.55
1 PC0000031 兑换 THB
฿32.52
1 PC0000031 兑换 TWD
NT$29.48
1 PC0000031 兑换 AED
د.إ3.67
1 PC0000031 兑换 CHF
Fr0.81
1 PC0000031 兑换 HKD
HK$7.84
1 PC0000031 兑换 MAD
.د.م9.11
1 PC0000031 兑换 MXN
$18.93