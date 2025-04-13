TracyAI by Virtuals 价格 (TRACY)
今天 TracyAI by Virtuals (TRACY) 的实时价格为 0.00250362 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.60M USD。TRACY 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
TracyAI by Virtuals 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- TracyAI by Virtuals 当天价格变化为 +15.14%
- 其循环供应量为 639.32M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 TRACY兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 TRACY 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，TracyAI by Virtuals 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00032924。
在过去30天内，TracyAI by Virtuals 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0005683109。
在过去60天内，TracyAI by Virtuals 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，TracyAI by Virtuals 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00032924
|+15.14%
|30天
|$ -0.0005683109
|-22.69%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
TracyAI by Virtuals 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.11%
+15.14%
+7.41%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
TracyAI is an advanced artificial intelligence platform that transforms sports analytics and commentary, developed under the leadership of NBA Champion Tristan Thompson and successfully showcased at NBA All-Star Weekend 2025 to over 450 industry leaders including NBA executives, All-Star Darius Garland, and ESPN's Malika Andrews. The platform's rollout includes three distinct products: a free Twitter bot for basic analytics, a token-gated Terminal for advanced analysis, and a groundbreaking 3D sports commentary model. At its core, TracyAI consists of two primary components: a sophisticated 3D sports commentary system and a comprehensive analytics platform. The commentary system provides real-time, interactive analysis during live games, supporting multiple languages and enabling personalized insights for users across different social media platforms. The analytics platform processes extensive NBA statistical data, delivering real-time analysis of both individual and team performance that was previously only available to professional teams and analysts. Built on the Virtuals Protocol ecosystem and utilizing the G.A.M.E. framework, TracyAI integrates seamlessly with professional sports data analytics systems and major broadcasting networks, including ESPN. The platform is supported by a team of experienced AI engineers and developers from leading tech companies, working alongside NBA data analytics professionals to ensure enterprise-grade quality and reliability. Through this comprehensive system, TracyAI bridges the gap between professional-level sports analysis and public accessibility, creating a new standard for sports engagement and understanding.
|1 TRACY 兑换 VND
₫64.19532042
|1 TRACY 兑换 AUD
A$0.0039807558
|1 TRACY 兑换 GBP
￡0.0019027512
|1 TRACY 兑换 EUR
€0.0022031856
|1 TRACY 兑换 USD
$0.00250362
|1 TRACY 兑换 MYR
RM0.0110660004
|1 TRACY 兑换 TRY
₺0.0952877772
|1 TRACY 兑换 JPY
¥0.3592945062
|1 TRACY 兑换 RUB
₽0.2082511116
|1 TRACY 兑换 INR
₹0.2152111752
|1 TRACY 兑换 IDR
Rp41.7269833092
|1 TRACY 兑换 KRW
₩3.556267029
|1 TRACY 兑换 PHP
₱0.1431569916
|1 TRACY 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.1283856336
|1 TRACY 兑换 BRL
R$0.0146712132
|1 TRACY 兑换 CAD
C$0.0034549956
|1 TRACY 兑换 BDT
৳0.303563925
|1 TRACY 兑换 NGN
₦3.9803051484
|1 TRACY 兑换 UAH
₴0.1034245422
|1 TRACY 兑换 VES
Bs0.17775702
|1 TRACY 兑换 PKR
Rs0.7004878398
|1 TRACY 兑换 KZT
₸1.2911669064
|1 TRACY 兑换 THB
฿0.0837961614
|1 TRACY 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0810421794
|1 TRACY 兑换 AED
د.إ0.0091882854
|1 TRACY 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0020279322
|1 TRACY 兑换 HKD
HK$0.019403055
|1 TRACY 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0232335936
|1 TRACY 兑换 MXN
$0.050823486