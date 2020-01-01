Trackgood AI（TRAI）代币经济学
Trackgood AI（TRAI）信息
In today's global landscape, sustainability and transparency are paramount. Consumers are increasingly aware of the environmental and social impacts of their purchases, demanding ethical operations and verifiable information from brands. Yet, according to 2023 reports by Deloitte and PwC, while 80% of consumers prefer brands with supply chain transparency1 , only 23% of global companies can confidently trace their products from source to shelf2 . Simultaneously, stricter laws are being enforced worldwide, requiring businesses to ensure transparency, traceability, and sustainability. Brands struggle to meet these standards due to a lack of effective tools, hindering their ability to communicate sustainability efforts to consumers. These gaps underscore the urgent need for innovative solutions that align consumer expectations with corporate capabilities. Trackgood emerges as a pioneering platform transforming how brands and consumers interact with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) data. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and gamification, Trackgood empowers brands to transparently showcase their sustainability efforts and enables consumers to make informed, ethical purchasing decisions. Central to this initiative is the development of the world's leading ESG Large Language Model (LLM)—an AI trained on extensive ESG data from public sources, users, and brands. This LLM powers our AI agent, Traicy, who embodies a passion for sustainability and facilitates real-time engagement between brands and eco-conscious consumers. The native token, $TRAI, fuels this ecosystem by incentivizing sustainable practices and rewarding contributions from both brands and consumers. Together, Trackgood, Traicy, and $TRAI bridge gaps in supply chain transparency and consumer engagement while building the world's most comprehensive ESG knowledge base through our LLM, paving the way for a more sustainable and accountable future.
Trackgood AI（TRAI）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Trackgood AI（TRAI）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Trackgood AI（TRAI）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Trackgood AI（TRAI）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 TRAI 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
TRAI 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 TRAI 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 TRAI 代币的实时价格吧！
TRAI 价格预测
想知道 TRAI 的未来走势吗？我们的 TRAI 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
为什么选择 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球领先的加密货币交易所，深受全球数百万用户信赖。无论您是新手还是资深交易者，MEXC 都是您进入加密世界的最便捷途径。
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。