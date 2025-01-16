Trackgood AI 价格 (TRAI)
今天 Trackgood AI (TRAI) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 720.58K USD。TRAI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Trackgood AI 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 108.84K USD
- Trackgood AI 当天价格变化为 -38.15%
- 其循环供应量为 1.00B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 TRAI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 TRAI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Trackgood AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000444512261807473。
在过去30天内，Trackgood AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Trackgood AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Trackgood AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000444512261807473
|-38.15%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Trackgood AI 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.77%
-38.15%
-32.43%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
In today's global landscape, sustainability and transparency are paramount. Consumers are increasingly aware of the environmental and social impacts of their purchases, demanding ethical operations and verifiable information from brands. Yet, according to 2023 reports by Deloitte and PwC, while 80% of consumers prefer brands with supply chain transparency1 , only 23% of global companies can confidently trace their products from source to shelf2 . Simultaneously, stricter laws are being enforced worldwide, requiring businesses to ensure transparency, traceability, and sustainability. Brands struggle to meet these standards due to a lack of effective tools, hindering their ability to communicate sustainability efforts to consumers. These gaps underscore the urgent need for innovative solutions that align consumer expectations with corporate capabilities. Trackgood emerges as a pioneering platform transforming how brands and consumers interact with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) data. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and gamification, Trackgood empowers brands to transparently showcase their sustainability efforts and enables consumers to make informed, ethical purchasing decisions. Central to this initiative is the development of the world's leading ESG Large Language Model (LLM)—an AI trained on extensive ESG data from public sources, users, and brands. This LLM powers our AI agent, Traicy, who embodies a passion for sustainability and facilitates real-time engagement between brands and eco-conscious consumers. The native token, $TRAI, fuels this ecosystem by incentivizing sustainable practices and rewarding contributions from both brands and consumers. Together, Trackgood, Traicy, and $TRAI bridge gaps in supply chain transparency and consumer engagement while building the world's most comprehensive ESG knowledge base through our LLM, paving the way for a more sustainable and accountable future.
