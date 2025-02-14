Track The Funds Bot 价格 (TTF)
今天 Track The Funds Bot (TTF) 的实时价格为 0.00161046 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。TTF 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Track The Funds Bot 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 150.90 USD
- Track The Funds Bot 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 TTF兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 TTF 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Track The Funds Bot 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Track The Funds Bot 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0009708384。
在过去60天内，Track The Funds Bot 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0012159448。
在过去90天内，Track The Funds Bot 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00563781085633066。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0009708384
|-60.28%
|60天
|$ -0.0012159448
|-75.50%
|90天
|$ -0.00563781085633066
|-77.78%
Track The Funds Bot 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-20.34%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
We identified a big and constant problem in the space with no easy solution found. Issue is with scammers who come in many shapes or forms. Early signs and data was lacking to help keep traders safe or diligent. Our solution was to bring the data to them in a quick and easy way, and automatically monitor the blockchain to bring users instant alerts on many types of transactions related to the team and contract. Therefore, we built a Telegram bot which does just that and more, https://t.me/TTFBotBot Besides the main use case to help traders play safer and smarter, it provides many reports which gives them more insight or data on the token in question. It all starts with a scan of the token. Not only does it provide a comprehensive report at your fingertips, but you can also: - pull up a chart - get holder insights - see how taxes collected and spent - discover linked wallets - view airdrops and their balances - locate early buyers and balances - identify fresh wallets - see any wallet portfolio - visual buys and sells on a chart - see what's trending based on scans Vision was conceptualized in January of 2023. Launched a token on BSC in March. Released a beta of TTF Bot 2 weeks later on invite only. In May, launched public release. In October, migrated from BSC over to ETH. In the last 3 months, we've generated over 50K USDT of Ad revenues to be used for staking rewards.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 TTF 兑换 AUD
A$0.0025445268
|1 TTF 兑换 GBP
￡0.0012722634
|1 TTF 兑换 EUR
€0.001529937
|1 TTF 兑换 USD
$0.00161046
|1 TTF 兑换 MYR
RM0.0071504424
|1 TTF 兑换 TRY
₺0.058298652
|1 TTF 兑换 JPY
¥0.246319857
|1 TTF 兑换 RUB
₽0.14413617
|1 TTF 兑换 INR
₹0.1398201372
|1 TTF 兑换 IDR
Rp26.4009793824
|1 TTF 兑换 PHP
₱0.0932617386
|1 TTF 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.0815214852
|1 TTF 兑换 BRL
R$0.0092762496
|1 TTF 兑换 CAD
C$0.0022707486
|1 TTF 兑换 BDT
৳0.1946079864
|1 TTF 兑换 NGN
₦2.41810569
|1 TTF 兑换 UAH
₴0.0672850188
|1 TTF 兑换 VES
Bs0.09823806
|1 TTF 兑换 PKR
Rs0.4500913608
|1 TTF 兑换 KZT
₸0.805632615
|1 TTF 兑换 THB
฿0.0542241882
|1 TTF 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0527747742
|1 TTF 兑换 CHF
Fr0.001449414
|1 TTF 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0125293788
|1 TTF 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0160079724