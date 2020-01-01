TORA NEKO（TORA）信息

Tora is a meme token inspired by the charm and playfulness of tabby cats, particularly Ginnan, the sister of the internet-famous Kabosu, the Shiba Inu behind Dogecoin. Built on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token, Tora captures the spirit of the "tora neko" (Japanese for tabby cat) in a digital asset that celebrates community, humor, and the universal love for adorable felines. The project aims to create a light-hearted and engaging platform for meme enthusiasts and cat lovers alike, encouraging fun and participation in the crypto space.