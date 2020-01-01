Tomarket（TOMA）代币经济学
Tomarket（TOMA）信息
Tomarket is an on-chain asset trading platform within the Telegram ecosystem. Users can play games, earn tokens, and trade all in one place. Tomakret has previously received investments from Bitget Wallet and Foresight X, and is committed to attracting more Web2 users to understand and enter the Web3 world.
Phase I: Game The gaming aspect is designed to attract users and increase Tomarket's Daily Active Users (DAU). Game Iteration: Continuously attract users by developing new game elements. Paid Items: Generate revenue by offering in-game paid items for purchase. Game Collaboration: Provide traffic services to other game parties and charge commission and upfront fees.
Phase II: Earn - FarmingPool Tomarket serves as an intermediary platform, connecting a large number of users on one side and various Web3 project parties on the other. By obtaining airdrops and marketing budgets from Web3 projects, these airdrops are continuously distributed to active users on Tomarket. From the user's perspective, they will continuously receive new airdrop incentives, and Tomarket's referral network can also earn a certain percentage of the airdrop amount from the invited users, which will motivate users to invite more users to join Tomarket's network. From the perspective of Web3 projects, they will gain new users to experience their products and services. From Tomarket's perspective, on one hand, it can continuously attract users to use the Tomarket App, and on the other hand, it can continuously receive user referral fees from Web3 projects.
Phase III: On-chain Exchange (In development) Tomarket will launch a multi-chain dex aggregator, while further expanding its business to become an on-chain exchange.
Tomarket（TOMA）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Tomarket（TOMA）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Tomarket（TOMA）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Tomarket（TOMA）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 TOMA 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
TOMA 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 TOMA 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 TOMA 代币的实时价格吧！
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。