Tokery Finance 价格 (TOFI)
今天 Tokery Finance (TOFI) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 21.09K USD。TOFI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Tokery Finance 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Tokery Finance 当天价格变化为 -4.65%
- 其循环供应量为 914.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 TOFI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 TOFI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Tokery Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Tokery Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Tokery Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Tokery Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-4.65%
|30天
|$ 0
|-43.88%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Tokery Finance 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.23%
-4.65%
-14.81%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Market-Making and Liquidity Simply tokenizing assets is not enough – they need liquidity to be attractive. Tokery is actively building an on-chain RWA Marketplace with integrated Automated Market Making (AMM) optimized for real-world assets. Our approach includes: AI-driven market making algorithms to minimize slippage (aiming for <0.5% even on typically illiquid assets). The AMM uses a constant product formula (x*y=k) like Uniswap, but with AI adjustments based on real-time demand, sentiment analysis (scraping news or social media for relevant signals), and macro conditions. This dynamic pricing is a unique differentiator. A 0.3% trading fee on the marketplace, which undercuts many exchanges and improves cost efficiency for traders. Moreover, liquidity providers (LPs) earn 0.2% of each trade in Tokery’s native token as a reward, incentivizing deep liquidity. (This also drives token utility, see $TOFI below.) Cross-listings and integrations: Tokery isn’t an isolated island. We are integrating with major Solana DEXs and aggregators so that any RWA token issued can be traded broadly in the Solana ecosystem. If someone wants to swap a Tokery token on Serum or Jupiter aggregator, they will be able to – Tokery will supply the needed market infrastructure. This openness contrasts with closed platforms that only allow trading in proprietary marketplaces. Jurisdiction-based filtering on the marketplace to ensure offerings are only shown to eligible investors. This maintains compliance even in secondary trading – e.g., a U.S. unaccredited investor simply won’t see or be able to buy a token that was issued under Reg D for accredited investors. This kind of fine-grained control is appealing to institutions worried about secondary market compliance. Traction and Credibility: (As of Q2 2025) Tokery is launching its platform and native token, and has already garnered industry attention. We’ve formed strategic partnerships (including participation in Solana’s hackathons and RWA consortiums) and are building a community of early adopters. Our team is composed of experts in blockchain, finance, and law (with backgrounds in top institutions – details can be shared separately). This interdisciplinary strength reduces execution risk. Moreover, public commentary from industry leaders in our materials (BlackRock, ARK Invest, etc.) underpins that we’re tackling a timely problem. In comparison to other players: Ondo Finance: Focused on tokenized funds (like tokenized treasuries) and primarily deals with accredited investors; it lacks AI automation and end-user tokenization tools. Traditional Blockchains (Ethereum, Avalanche): They provide the base layer but not the integrated stack Tokery offers. For instance, Ethereum’s RWA activities rely on disparate dApps and suffer from higher fees and slower throughput Avalanche has fast finality but requires custom subnets for features like KYC (e.g., Deloitte’s subnet) which is not a universal solution. Tokery is chain-agnostic in usage but provides a holistic platform out-of-the-box, which these general layers do not. Bottom line for investors: Tokery isn’t just another tokenization project; it’s aiming to be the infrastructure backbone for a tokenized economy. By uniting technology (AI + blockchain), compliance, and market mechanisms, Tokery creates high barriers to entry for competitors. As the $217T RWA market inevitably migrates on-chain, Tokery stands to capture significant value by being the most seamless and trusted gateway.
了解 Tokery Finance（TOFI）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 TOFI 代币的完整经济学！
