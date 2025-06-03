TOKERO 价格 (TOKERO)
今天 TOKERO (TOKERO) 的实时价格为 0.148314 USD。目前其市值为 $ 11.25M USD。TOKERO 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
TOKERO 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- TOKERO 当天价格变化为 -18.22%
- 其循环供应量为 76.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 TOKERO兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 TOKERO 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，TOKERO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0330604206799192。
在过去30天内，TOKERO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，TOKERO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，TOKERO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0330604206799192
|-18.22%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
TOKERO 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.60%
-18.22%
-37.61%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
TOKERO Token powers TOKERO SocialFi — the network for money, finance, and endless opportunities. Built on top of a proven crypto exchange ecosystem, TOKERO SocialFi redefines how you connect, invest, and grow. Financial education, accessible to all. Further than Web3, further than a future where decentralized finance is the go-to standard, our mission is to offer financial education to every individual who wants to take things to the next level. We live in the age of information, but the flip side of this coin is misinformation. The abundance of courses, the rise of infotainment, and the increased complexity of trading platforms create barriers that facilitate access to financial education. We have created a whole in-house ecosystem that hosts transactions educators, founders, creators, and everyone who wishes to learn, earn, build, and level up. TOKERO Academy and TOKERO Ventures are two amazing places where users can Level UP and grow their career in the crypto space. At the core of our community stands the TOKERO Token. It fuels both our mission and the members of our ecosystem, be they teachers or learners, and to open opportunities to anyone who seeks more. We witnessed a decline in the quality of life amongst fellow Europeans due to a lack of financial education. This impacts individuals of any age and background. But we firmly believe that no matter your current situation, knowing how to manage your assets can create opportunities for a better and more fulfilling life. That’s exactly why we’ve built an ecosystem driven only by excellence. Confidently knowing that everything that is delivered to our community is carefully curated so that the courses are actually good and mentors are truly mentors, not vendors. Our projects and community will operate under the close guidance of The Crypto Mayors, our dedicated regional ambassadors. Since our beginnings in 2018 we’ve come a long way and our community grows day by day. On TOKERO Exchange Platform we have over 70.000 active users. But these numbers will grow faster. In November 2024, our Tap2Earn Game "Crypto Mayors Kombat" will launch in partnership with Ice Open Network and we expect to onboard millions of new users in our ecosystem. We are excited to announce our integration with Solana, a high-performance blockchain known for its incredibly fast processing speeds and low transaction costs. This strategic alliance marks a new beginning for us, but also for the entire crypto space. The value we are going to bring on the table will be massive. It’s time to thrive. It’s time to Level UP. With the TOKERO Token and TOKERO SocialFi, the next era of money, education, and opportunity is already here.
